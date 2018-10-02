0 Shares Email

The following is a press release from an organization unaffiliated with Voice of OC. The views expressed here are not those of Voice of OC.

Voice of OC posts press releases to provide readers with information directly from organizations. We do not edit or rewrite press releases, and encourage readers to contact the originator of a given release for more information. To submit a press release, email hjanssen@voiceofoc.org.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE September 2018 Festival Ballet Theatre www.festivalballet.org

For photos and interviews: Contact Elizabeth Farmen info@festivalballet.org (714) 962-5440

FESTIVAL BALLET THEATRE ANNOUNCES

OVATION: CONTEMPORARY CREATIONS

Fountain Valley, Calif., October 2, 2018 — Festival Ballet Theatre (FBT), Orange County’s resident professional ballet company, is pleased to present the work of three contemporary geniuses in our show titled Ovation at the Irvine Barclay Theatre on October 13 and 14.

Texture of Time: Choreography by Josie Walsh

This original and thought-provoking ballet explores the essence of time as it changes and morphs from moment to moment. As we travel through the many stages of development and navigate the complex chambers of our hearts, we discover that the child is never lost but instead deeply woven into our ever-evolving personal story.

The ballet is set to original music by Jealous Angel and includes special effects by Academy Award winner Jim Doyle. With the help of light, projections and cutting-edge choreography, the dancers transcend time and space to present a full sensory experience

Oops: Choreography by Viktor Plotnikov

This comical, award-winning piece was presented on the US tour of YAGP’s 2011 Gala, Stars of Today Meet the Stars of Tomorrow, and performed in Tennessee, South Carolina and Florida, among other states.

The dancers playfully maneuver red pull-on skirts in this innocent and carefree presentation of ballet and modern technique, set to Ponichielli’s iconic Dance of the Hours and performed by the inspired young artists of Southland Ballet Academy. The dancers express a range of emotion by using the skirts in creative ways; and both the dancers and the audience experience obvious enjoyment from the delightful lightness of the choreography.

Plume: Choreography by Andrea Schermoly

In a world of much beauty, we are reminded of how fragile this ecosystem is. The world’s birds fly far and wide bringing back messages of global health. As humans we have to listen…as it is not always the messages we like to hear. We have the means to preserve this beauty before it’s too late.

PERFORMANCE TICKETS

www.thebarclay.org or (949) 854-4646 X. 1

Saturday, October 13, 2018 at 7:00 pm

Sunday, October 14, 2018 at 2:00 pm

Ticket price: $39-$45

About Festival Ballet Theatre (FBT)

Festival Ballet Theatre is a nonprofit organization founded in 1988 by Salwa Rizkalla. Its mission is to enrich Orange County’s artistic and economic vitality, to inspire love and appreciation for dance, and to invigorate ballet by:

• Presenting a season of exhilarating classical and contemporary performances,

• Providing a nurturing environment for dancers and choreographers,

• Offering stimulating educational outreach programs.

For more information, visit www.festivalballet.org.

About Salwa Rizkalla, Artistic Director

Artistic Director Salwa Rizkalla has contributed to the Orange County community for more than 30 years by presenting excellence in dance performance through Festival Ballet Theatre and providing top-tier classical ballet training at Southland Ballet Academy.

During her professional dancing career, Ms. Rizkalla graced the stage in leading roles in well-known classical ballets as well as contemporary pieces. She had the privilege of working under the direction of world-renowned choreographers Leonid Lavrovsky and Serge Lifar. As a young dancer, Ms. Rizkalla trained in the Vaganova method and studied with Russian ballet masters. As the culmination of her training, Ms. Rizkalla completed a Bachelor of Arts degree in Ballet Pedagogy. She established Southland Ballet Academy in 1983 and debuted Festival Ballet Theatre in 1988. In addition to teaching and directing, Ms. Rizkalla was a faculty member of several area institutions.

Many arts organizations have recognized her service. The Orange County Music and Arts Administrators and Orange County Performing Arts Center jointly presented her the Orange County Arts Educator of the Year Award for Secondary Dance (2003); Youth America Grand Prix awarded Ms. Rizkalla Outstanding Teacher accolades since its inception; and Arts Orange County recognized Ms. Rizkalla with the Helena Modjeska Cultural Legacy Award (2014). Ms. Rizkalla was named one of OC’s 100 Most Influential in 2017 by the OC Register.

Ms. Rizkalla has been honored to impact the lives of hundreds of students and their families through her teaching. She is proud to be a dedicated educator, an energetic promoter of the arts, and an active participant in the cultural life of her community.

###