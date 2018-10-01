0 Shares Email

Dance pros Debbie Allen and Carrie Ann Inaba inspire Arts Educators at national Arts Schools Network Conference, hosted by Orange County School of the Arts

Daily event registration is open until Oct. 8. Southern California locals receive 20% off discount – only $160 per day.

In a STEM society, how can we help children who love the arts best contribute to the needs of a 21st-century economy – and therefore ensure them a successful future?

Orange County School of the Arts (OCSA) hosts more than 250 arts school leaders and arts educators who will explore this question and others at the national Arts Schools Network (ASN) Annual Conference on October 23-26 in collaboration with the University of Southern California (USC), Chapman University, Disneyland Resort andSegerstrom Center for the Arts. This year’s theme, “Arts in Motion” focuses on the intersection of dance and film technology as an example of cross-disciplinary collaboration.

An impressive caliber of speakers includes dance professionals such as Debbie Allen and Carrie Ann Inaba (“Dancing with the Stars”), leaders from the National Endowment of the Arts, Americans for the Arts, arts high schools and colleges, and special guest Todd Shaiman, who is the team lead for the Immersive Arts Team responsible for creating virtual reality and augmented reality content at Google.

Breakout sessions address the areas of leadership, marketing and development, innovative programming and partnerships, film and television, digital media, dance, equity and inclusion, and college and career readiness. Attendees also participate in exclusive tours of local renowned arts and educational institutions.

For the student experience, ASN is bringing together more than 120 dance students from arts schools across Southern California to learn from and work with professional dancers, in addition to presenting an innovative dance and film showcase. These schools include California School of the Arts – San Gabriel Valley, Huntington Beach Academy for Performing Arts, Idyllwild Arts Academy, Los Angeles High School for the Arts, Orange County School of the Arts, and San Diego School of Creative and Performing Arts. Additional opportunities for students include the Orange County School of the Arts Garn Jazz Studies concert with professional trumpeter andYamaha Performing Artist Wayne Bergeron, and a student film showcase taking place in the Folino Theatre at Chapman University.

Registration is open until Oct. 8. Southern California locals can receive 20% off daily registration by using promo code ASNLOCAL20. To review an overview video, registration information and a detailed schedule for the conference, please visit https://www.artsschoolsnetwork.org/annual-conference.

Below are specific details and bios on the master guest artists who students will be working with as part of the ASN Conference.

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 24, 2018

Location: Orange County School of the Arts

KEYNOTE: 7:45 – 8:30 a.m.

Debbie Allen – Actress, dancer, choreographer; founder and artistic director of the Debbie Allen Dance Academy; member of President’s Committee on the Arts and the Humanities

STUDENT DANCE MASTER CLASSES: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Ido Tadmor – Internationally acclaimed dancer and choreographer; has represented Israel around the world as the country’s “Ambassador of Dance” for more than three decades

Saleemah Knight – Internationally recognized interdisciplinary artist in the concert and commercial dance realms; professor of dance at University of Southern California

Tony Bellisimo – Top 20 on season five of “So You Think You Can Dance”; film and television featured dancer (“Glee,” “Step Up 3D,” “Step Up 4,” 82nd Annual Academy Awards)

OCSA GARN JAZZ STUDIES PROGRAM CONCERT WITH WAYNE BERGERON: 7:30 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Wayne Bergeron – Yamaha Performing Artist, jazz trumpeter, and prolific recording artist; featured on more than 400 television and movie soundtracks

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 25, 2018

Location: Chapman University

DANCE PANEL: 8:30 a.m. – 9:45 a.m.

Carrie Ann Inaba – Highly acclaimed choreographer, dancer, actress, and singer; famously known for her work as a judge on ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars”

Marguerite Derricks – Three-time Emmy Award-winning choreographer; one of the most highly recognized working icons in the dance world

Mark Meismer – Renowned choreographer and dancer; has worked with Celine Dion, Britney Spears, Madonna, Ricky Martin and more

Tony Selznick – Esteemed choreographer and dance teacher; founder and senior agent at McDonald Selznick Associates

About Orange County School of the Arts:

The nationally recognized Orange County School of the Arts (OCSA) offers a dynamic school culture that enables students to flourish as artists and scholars in a uniquely challenging and nurturing environment, celebrating creativity, individual growth and opportunity. As one of the premier arts schools in the nation, OCSA embraces and encourages academic and artistic excellence, preparing students to reach their highest potential and thrive in the 21st century. Established in 1987 and still led by visionary educator Ralph Opacic, Ed.D., the school serves a diverse student body of nearly 2,200 students in grades seven through 12 from more than 100 cities throughout Southern California. In addition to a rigorous academic program, OCSA offers students the opportunity to flourish and refine their skills in one of the 15 arts conservatories offered, including acting, ballet folklórico, ballroom dance, classical & contemporary dance, classical voice, commercial dance, creative writing, culinary arts & hospitality, digital media, film & television, instrumental music, integrated arts, musical theatre, production & design and visual arts. For additional information, visit www.ocsarts.net.

