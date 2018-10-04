Lee Ann Womack Performing in La Mirada on Oct. 13

0 Shares Email

LA MIRADA THEATRE FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS &

McCOY RIGBY ENTERTAINMENT present

COUNTRY SUPERSTAR

LEE ANN WOMACK

ONE NIGHT ONLY! SATURDAY, OCTOBER 13 at 8pm

at LA MIRADA THEATRE FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS!

October 2, 2018…La Mirada, Calif…LA MIRADA THEATRE FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS & McCOY RIGBY ENTERTAINMENT (celebrating its 25th Silver Anniversary at the theatre) are thrilled to present LEE ANN WOMACK, one of the most distinctive and decorated vocalists in modern music. This full-band performance feature tracks from her latest album “The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone” (ATO). Womack – “one of her generation’s most acclaimed vocalists” (New York Times) – delivers a set filled with “transcendent moments…leaving [the audience] speechless in admiration” (Nashville Scene). Womack weaves new tracks like “All The Trouble” and “Hollywood,” plus classics “Never Again Again” “Last Call” and “Solitary Thinkin’,” along with her own stylist renditions of “Ashes by Now,” “Long Black Veil” and in a performance that NPR calls “the emotion core of country music.” Produced by Lee Ann’s husband Frank Liddell and largely recorded at the legendary SugarHill Studios in Houston, TX, “The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone” features songs mostly co-written by Lee Ann. This is her most personal album to date, and was named one of the best albums of 2017 by NPR Music, NPR Morning Edition, Stererogum, Rolling Stone, Boston Globe and numerous others.

LEE ANN WOMACK will perform one night only, SATURDAY, OCTOBER 13 at 8pm at La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts, 14900 La Mirada Blvd in La Mirada.

ABOUT LEE ANN WOMACK

NPR Music says LEE ANN WOMACK “occupies rare terrain in country music.” Her latest album “The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone” (ATO) has “some of the most immediate and deeply felt vocal performances” of Lee Ann’s career, and that she captures “tapping into the emotional core of country” (NPR). Praised by anyone from The New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, New Yorker and more, Lee Ann has sung for multiple Presidents, performed award-winning duets with everyone from Willie Nelson and John Prine to John Legend, and much more. Lee Ann has built a career on songs that slice life wide open to let the pain and desire pour out; her music is the ultimate form of connection, unvarnished and true. With six albums and international chart-topping singles to her credit, Lee Ann has earned six Country Music Association Awards (including Single and Album of the Year), five Academy of Country Music Awards, a Grammy, and much more.

ABOUT THE SCHEDULE AND PRICING

LEE ANN WOMACK will perform ONE NIGHT ONLY – Saturday, October 13 at 8pm at La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts..

Tickets range from $35 – $60 (prices subject to change) and can be purchased at La Mirada Theatre’s website, www.lamiradatheatre.com or by calling the La Mirada Theatre Box Office at (562) 944-9801 or (714) 994-6310.

LA MIRADA THEATRE FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS is located at 14900 La Mirada Boulevard in La Mirada, near the intersection of Rosecrans Avenue where the 91 and 5 freeways meet. Parking is free.

The Tony-nominated LA MIRADA THEATRE FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS (BT McNicholl, Producing Artistic Director) has been hailed by the Los Angeles Times as “one of the best Broadway-style houses in Southern California.” This beautiful state-of-the-art theatre has been presenting quality productions since 1977, co-producing several national tours. The recipient of Tony, Emmy and Ovation Award nominations, La Mirada Theatre won the 2012-13 L.A. Stage Alliance OVATION AWARD for “Best Season of the Year.” The theatre is located at 14900 La Mirada Boulevard in La Mirada, California, near the intersection of Rosecrans Avenue. Parking is theatre-adjacent and free. For further information call 562-944-9801 or visit www.lamiradatheatre.com.

Celebrating its 25th Silver Anniversary season at La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts, McCOY RIGBY ENTERTAINMENT (MRE), is one of the world’s premier theatrical production companies. Headed by Executive Producers Tom McCoy and Cathy Rigby, MRE has produced over one hundred musicals, plays, and concerts featuring some of the biggest stars in the industry today.

In addition, MRE has launched several Emmy Award-winning and Tony Award-nominated Broadway, international, and national touring productions including: ASIA- “Dreamgirls” (Japan), “Miss Saigon” (China), “Peter Pan” (China) CANADA- “Peter Pan” (Vancouver) USA- “Seussical the Musical”, and “Annie Get Your Gun,” starring Cathy Rigby; “Jesus Christ Superstar” starring Carl Anderson and Sebastian Bach; “Camelot” starring Michael York and Lou Diamond Phillips, “Happy Days” written by Garry Marshall and Paul Williams. BROADWAY- ‪Frank Wildhorn’s “Jekyll and Hyde” starring American Idol contestant and Tony Award nominee ‪Constantine Maroulis and Grammy Award nominee Deborah Cox. “Peter Pan” starring Cathy Rigby has made four stops on Broadway and received four Tony Award nominations including Best Revival of a Musical and Best Actress in a Musical. The A&E TV network premiere of “Peter Pan” received one Emmy Award and four Emmy Award nominations.

