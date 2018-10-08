2 Shares Email

The following is a press release from an organization unaffiliated with Voice of OC. The views expressed here are not those of Voice of OC.

Voice of OC posts press releases to provide readers with information directly from organizations. We do not edit or rewrite press releases, and encourage readers to contact the originator of a given release for more information. To submit a press release, email hjanssen@voiceofoc.org.

The Taste, the Los Angeles Times’ Celebration of the Southern California Culinary Scene, to Debut in Costa Mesa in October

Three events featuring unlimited tastings from renowned Orange County chefs and restaurants are set for Oct. 19-21 at The MET

LOS ANGELES – Sept. 13, 2018 – The Los Angeles Times today announced the lineup for its inaugural Orange County edition of The Taste. Following its ninth successful run on the Paramount Pictures Studios backlot, The Times is adding a second session in Costa Mesa to focus on the thriving dining scene and award-winning restaurants in the heart of Southern California. Hosted by The Times’ Food staff, the festival will feature Taco María chef Carlos Salgado, recipient of the Restaurant of the Year award, the Filipino cuisine of Irenia and responsibly sourced cuts from Electric City Butcher among a diverse collection of chefs and dishes. The Taste’s debut in Costa Mesa will take place at The MET over three days, Oct. 19, 20 and 21. Admission to each event includes unlimited tastings from dozens of restaurants, sips of seasonal cocktails and cooking demos.

• Friday, Oct. 19, 6 to 9 p.m.

Classic flavors and cultural mash-ups will be the highlights of the opening event as chef Linda Johnsen (Filomena’s Italian Kitchen) shares her Italian roots through a demo of one of her signature dishes, while Santa Ana-raised chef Hop Phan (Dos Chinos) reveals the artistry behind his collaborative Vietnamese-Mexican cooking. Restaurants include Bluegold, Chronic Tacos, Coni’Seafood, Fill, Gunwhale Ales, LSXO, MFK by Aysee, Portola Coffee Roasters, Puesto, Silver Trumpet Restaurant and Bar, Tabu Shabu, Toast Kitchen & Bakery and Tokyo Table.

• Saturday, Oct. 20, 6 to 9 p.m.

Chef Carlos Salgado (Taco María) will take the stage Saturday night to showcase his seasonal, Mexican-influenced cooking. Wing Lam (Wahoo’s Fish Taco) and Kelly Lam (The Whole Purpose) will treat the crowd to a joint demo, while Geeta Bansal (Clay Oven) will provide a glimpse into how traditional and modern techniques make the most flavorful Indian dishes. Restaurants include ADYA, Bosscat Kitchen & Libations, Cucina Enoteca, Georgia’s Restaurant, Habana, L.A. Brisket, Outpost Kitchen, Panxa Cocina, Roe Seafood, Supatras Thai, Ten Asian Bistro, The Cut and Water Grill.

• Sunday, Oct. 21, 1 to 4 p.m.

The Taste festivities continue on Sunday afternoon with cooking demonstrations to be announced, signature dishes from the participating chefs and purveyors, and tasting-sized pours of wine, beer and cocktails. Restaurants include Blackmarket Bakery, Chunk-N-Chip, Clay Oven, Descanso Restaurant, Electric City Butcher, Haven Gastropub, Irenia, Leatherby’s Café Rouge, Pie-Not, Tackle Box and Westend.

Travel Costa Mesa has partnered with nearby hotels to offer special packages that include a pair of tickets to The Taste with each night’s stay and a chance to explore more of the area’s distinctive cuisine, world-class performing arts venues and extensive luxury shopping options.

Los Angeles Times’ The Taste, presented by Pacific Sales Kitchen & Home and co-presented by Travel Costa Mesa, is produced in association with Best Events. Second Harvest Food Bank of Orange County is the event’s charity beneficiary. Tickets are $100, and a $10 discount is available exclusively to Times subscribers. Details, tickets and hotel packages: latimes.com/TheTaste. Connect on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @TheTasteLA; share and search using #TasteCostaMesa.