MMET Benefit Concert: “The Beatles Story: 1968”

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., Sep.6, 2018 3:30 p.m.: The Academy for the Performing Arts’ Music Media Entertainment Technology (MMET) department presents its annual benefit concert with “The Beatles Story: 1968.” The tribute to the Beatles doubles as a fundraiser for the department, and takes place at First Christian Church on Thursday and Friday, November 1-2, at 6:00 p.m. Tickets are $20 for general admission, and $10 HBUHSD students, teachers, and APA alumni at www.hbapa.org/see.

The freshman and sophomore classes take the stage at 6:00 p.m. in a dazzling pre-show of “The Greatest Hits of 1968.” The upperclassmen will continue the entertainment at 7:30, when the night gets especially exciting for tried-and-true Beatles fans in the audience.

In typical MMET fashion, the students will craftily recreate the sounds of the Beatles’ greatest songs of 1968: an awe-inspiring feat, since the Beatles’ more experimental “White Album” hailed from this year. The students will show off their expertise as they take audience members on a journey of transcendental proportions.

Aside from the astounding entertainment, the concert is definitely not to be missed since all proceeds go to the MMET department and its further education of music and media.

Students hone their skills for the concert. Photo by Denise January.

About “The Beatles Story: 1968”

In this fourth installment of a five-year series celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Beatles, we will look at every song they wrote and recorded in 1968. As the era of Sgt. Pepper and psychedelia came to a close, the Beatles followed a new Guru to India and wrote a bumper crop of new material. Coming back to the studio in June, they spent the rest of 1968 working tirelessly, together and separately, to create what is now commonly known as the White Album. During this time of blazing creativity and global social upheaval, the band started to splinter in different directions. We will take you through that process, day by day, session by session, in what will be the biggest single set of songs MMET has ever taken on in one show.

About the Academy for the Performing Arts

The Academy for the Performing Arts (APA) is “igniting the creative artists of the future.” APA is known for its award-winning theatre and musical theatre shows, accomplished dance program, strong orchestra, and the innovative, Music Media and Entertainment Technology (MMET) program. APA provides master-level instruction in classical and popular music, dance, acting, playwriting, costume design and stagecraft to over 700 students per year. APA is the arts magnet program for the Huntington Beach Union High School District.

###