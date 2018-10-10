Breath of Fire Latina Theater Ensemble Celebrates Its Quinceañera

0 Shares Email

Contact: Yolanda Mendiveles (657) 205-7714 Breathoffirelatinatheater@gmail.com

MADRINAS AND PADRINOS WANTED! Come and Celebrate BREATH OF FIRE LATINA THEATER ENSEMBLES’ QUINCEAÑERA! The organization turns fifteen years! Whew! ¡Ajúa! Come ready for a great event of food, beverages, company, entertainment, and raffle prizes. This celebration looks to raise 15K to continue the organizations programming while supporting our playwrights and theater-makers in our community.

WHEN: Saturday October 13 @ 3:00 PM at the residence of Casa of “Madrina” Yolanda 320 Colleen Place in Costa Mesa, CA.

Over the past three years, Breath of Fire has reemerged into an organization that serves as an incubator for underrepresented voices in theater by providing programming that provides guidance in the art of storytelling, playwriting, producing, and acting. These workshops bring seasoned writers, playwrights, and actors to facilitate high quality theater making workshops for local Orange County residents at no cost. No one was ever turned away for lack of experience.

Ways to support: purchase your ticket! Can’t attend purchase for a friend! To Purchase your Quince ticket visit: www.breathoffire.org

Join our supporting Madrinas and or Padrinos (donors) 15 for XV Campaign. We can’t do this without theirs or your support. You can support Breath of Fire with in-kind donations, checks, or using Paypal. PayPal Email: breathoffirelatinatheater@gmail.com Or Mail and makes Checks payable to: Breath of Fire Latina Theater Ensemble (Check Memo: Quince) 216 East Pomona Street Santa Ana, CA 92707

$15 Sponsor an Individual $150 Sponsor a Class $1,500 Sponsor 10 Classes $15,000 Sponsor a Year of Programming

COME, ENJOY, and SUPPORT!