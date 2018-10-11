0 Shares Email

APA’s Dance Department Presents “Trash Bag Fashion Show”

Huntington Beach, Calif., Oct. 10, 2018 at 12:38 p.m.: The Huntington Beach Academy for the Performing Arts (APA) presents “Trash Bag Fashion Show,” its Dance Department’s annual fundraiser. The event will take place on Saturday, November 3 at 11:30 a.m. at the Dwyer Middle School Auditorium (1502 Palm Ave., Huntington Beach). Tickets are $25 for general admission, $20 for students, and $40 for VIP, with each ticket including a meal. Tickets are available at https://www.tututix.com/apadanceguild/.

The “Trash Bag Fashion Show” is APA Dance Department’s annual dance and fashion show fundraiser. The event has students craft fashions entirely from trash bags and recyclable materials.

This year’s theme will be “Trash ‘N Roll,” containing rock music from the ‘60s, ‘70s, and ‘80s and its corresponding fashion trends. The show will feature all APA Dance Tech and Ensemble students will also be choreographed by the students.

Guests have the option of purchasing a VIP ticket for $40, which guarantees audience members reserved prime seating and 10 tickets toward opportunity baskets.

About the Academy for the Performing Arts

The Academy for the Performing Arts (APA) is “igniting the creative artists of the future.” APA is known for its award-winning theatre and musical theatre shows, accomplished dance program, strong orchestra, and the innovative, Music Media and Entertainment Technology (MMET) program. APA provides master-level instruction in classical and popular music, dance, acting, playwriting, costume design and technical theatre to over 700 students per year. APA is the arts magnet program for the Huntington Beach Union High School District.

