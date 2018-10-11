Huntington Beach APA presents ‘Mary Poppins’

1 Shares Email

The following is a press release from an organization unaffiliated with Voice of OC. The views expressed here are not those of Voice of OC.

Voice of OC posts press releases to provide readers with information directly from organizations. We do not edit or rewrite press releases, and encourage readers to contact the originator of a given release for more information. To submit a press release, email hjanssen@voiceofoc.org.

September 29, 2018

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Contact: Shelley Skaggs

714‐813‐5002

sskaggs@socal.rr.com

Huntington Beach Academy for the Performing Arts Presents Mary Poppins, The Broadway Musical

Huntington Beach, CA (September 29, 2018) – The Huntington Beach Academy for Performing Arts Musical Theatre department is soaring into the 2018‐2019 season opening show with Mary Poppins, The Broadway Musical, the magical high‐flying family musical that is “practically perfect in every way.” Six performances are scheduled for October 20 & 21 and October 25‐28, 2018, directed by Tim Nelson and choreographed by Diane Makas at the Huntington Beach Historic Theater, 1905 Main Street, Huntington Beach.

Mary Poppins is full of fantasy and magic, and yes, Mary will fly! There will be huge dance numbers and a score that features your favorite Poppins tunes, including “A Spoonful of Sugar,” “Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious,” “Step in Time” and “Chim Chim Cher‐ee.”

Based on the books by P.L. Travers and the classic Walt Disney film, Disney and Cameron Mackintosh’s Mary Poppins delighted Broadway audiences for over 2,500 performances and received nominations for nine Olivier and seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical. Original music and lyrics by Richard M. Sherman and Robert B. Sherman. Book by Julian Fellowes with new songs and additional music and lyrics by George Stiles and Anthony Drewe, co‐created by Cameron Mackintosh.

The jack‐of‐all trades, Bert, introduces us to England in 1910 and the troubled Banks family. Young Jane and Michael have sent many a nanny packing before Mary Poppins arrives on their doorstep. Using a combination of magic and common sense, she must teach all the members of the family how to value each other again. Mary takes the children on many memorable adventures, but Jane and Michael aren’t the only ones upon whom she has a profound effect. Even grown‐ups can learn a lesson or two from the nanny who advises, “Anything can happen if you let it!”

The cast features Allison Bossart and Marlee Tierney sharing the role of Mary Poppins, Jack Borenstein and Sean McCrimmon as Bert, Jordan Halloran and Patrick McCormick as George Banks, Sarah Bielicki and Cassidy Love as Winifred Banks with Olivia Aniceto, Joseph Cobb, Melayna Lasky and Kyler Naef as the Banks children. OUR MISSION

PAGE_BREAK: PageBreakSince 1993, our mission at the Huntington Beach Academy for the Performing Arts is to provide a creative education that cultivates in students the focus, dedication and collaboration necessary to achieve limitless excellence in the arts.

###

Just the Facts

What

Mary Poppins, The Broadway Musical, presented by the Huntington Beach Academy for the Performing Arts, Musical Theatre Department, Directed and Musically Directed by Tim Nelson, Musical Theatre Chair and Choreographed by Diane Makas, Artistic Director, Dance/Musical Theatre

When

October 20 & 21, October 25‐28, 2018 ‐ Six Performances

1st Weekend – Saturday7:30 p.m. / Sunday 2:00 p.m. 2nd Weekend – Thursday, Friday & Saturday 7:30 p.m. / Sunday 2:00 p.m.

Venue

Huntington Beach Historic Theater, 1905 Main Street, Huntington Beach CA 92646

Tickets

http://www.hbapa.org/see ‐ $22 Adults / $16 Students & Seniors

Ages

All ages