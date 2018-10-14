Aliso Niguel Theatre Company Kicks Off Their Year With ‘Alice In Wonderland and What We Found There’

0 Shares Email

This October, the Aliso Niguel Theatre Company kicks off their first production of the year with Alice In Wonderland and What We Found There. However, there’s a little twist- the entire show takes place in a grand living room! The beloved childhood story has been reconstructed by a writing team of five students as a hybrid of Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland and Alice Through the Looking Glass. Through their costumes, props, and even sets, the actors portray a group of young children who create the magical land of wonder using everyday, household items.

Aliso Niguel High School is home to the Aliso Niguel Theatre Company, which is entirely run by a student staff of 22 members and overseen by Executive Director, Jeremy Golden. Whether it be student designing for productions, stage managing, or taking advanced drama classes, this isn’t just any other drama club in that it is extremely hands-on and interactive. Especially with a production like Alice In Wonderland, students have the opportunity to think outside of the box and showcase their ideas. With a cast of 23 actors and over 45 crew members, ANTC is thrilled to bring you along on this unique journey through Wonderland!

Performance Dates: October 25th-27th at 7pm with an additional 2 pm matinee on the 27th

Where: Aliso Niguel High School Theater

Tickets: $12 student and $15 general admission