Jazz, Cabaret and Dance at Irvine Barclay

0 Shares Email

The following is a press release from an organization unaffiliated with Voice of OC. The views expressed here are not those of Voice of OC.

Voice of OC posts press releases to provide readers with information directly from organizations. We do not edit or rewrite press releases, and encourage readers to contact the originator of a given release for more information. To submit a press release, email hjanssen@voiceofoc.org.

Friday, Oct. 19 at 8 p.m.: Grace Kelly: Grace’s Joy Party

Tickets: $30/$35/$45/$80 (Part of the Jazz @ TheBarclay series)

An alto sax player and composer, Grace Kelly is a fearless jazz innovator and a world class saxophonist who’s making jazz young. Grace Kelly plays with the heart and passion of an old soul yet with the genre-bending zest and energy of a 25-year old. Having performed at President Obama’s Inauguration at 16, Kelly was a regular on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert’s band, Jon Batiste and Stay Human.

Saturday, Oct. 20 at 8 p.m.: Christine Ebersole

Tickets: $50/$58/$75/$150

Christine Ebersole has captivated fans and critics alike with her unforgettable roles in “Camelot,” “Dinner at Eight” and the 2001 smash hit revival, “42nd Street,” for which she won a Tony Award as Best Lead Actress in a Musical. She starred most recently on Broadway in “War Paint” in her Tony-nominated role as Elizabeth Arden, a combative cosmetics pioneer. Christine received virtually every Off-Broadway award and her second Tony Award for Leading Actress in a Musical for her dual role as both Edith Bouvier Beale and “Little Edie” Beale in “Grey Gardens.” Ebersole’s comic verve, a brilliant singing voice and her ability to transform into her characters has earned her a place in the pantheon of Broadway leading women. Part of 2018-2019 Broadway Cabaret@theBarclay Series.

Wednesday, Oct. 24 at 8 p.m.: Kibbutz Contemporary Dance Company

Tickets: $48/$57/$100

With its physically compelling and unrestrained choreography, Kibbutz Contemporary Dance Company is hailed throughout the world for its exceptional choreographic character. Horses in the Sky, the company’s evening-length work, combines a dreamlike ambience with vibrant movement to create a dynamic and unforgettable visual tableau. Part of 2018-2019 Contemporary Dance Series.

Irvine Barclay website: www.thebarclay.org