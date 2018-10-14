The Festival Singers Announce Their 37th Season

0 Shares Email

The Festival Singers

Gary Toops, Artistic Singers

Carol Roman, Pianist

Our 37th Season of Sharing the Joy of Music

It’s A Grand Time For Music

Sunday, December 9, 2018

Songs of Water

featuring Grace Melody Juell, guest young artist

The Winter Solstice, Hanukkah, and Christmas are celebrated in a variety of colorful ways. Join us as we sing about these celebrations and tell stories about some of your favorite holiday music and traditions. Grace Melody Juell, 2018 young artist winner in the Lyric Opera of Orange County’s High Note Competition, will sing “O Holy Night.” A small instrumental ensemble that will include the Plazza String Quartet will accompany several of the holiday selections. This program is sure to get you in a happy winter holiday mood.

Sunday, March 3, 2019

Songs to Lift Your Spirits

featuring Lisa Naulls, mezzo-soprano, guest artist

Returning by popular demand, Lisa Naulls will excite and inspire us with her interpretations of spirituals and gospel music. The program will feature a wide variety of musical styles and include Gabriel Fauré’s “Cantique de Jean Racine” and “Stand By Me” as performed at the recent royal wedding…Ms. Naulls has been a member of the Los Angeles Chamber Singers and the Albert McNeil Jubilee Singers and has toured the United States, Asia, Israel, Europe, and South America. She is widely acclaimed for her beautiful rich voice and has a repertoire ranging from opera to popular music. Join us for a varied program that will set your spirit signing.

Sunday, June 2, 2019

The Great American Songbook

Hit tune “standards” wwritten between the 1920s and the 1950s by such composers as Irving Berlin, Cole Porter, Jerome Kern, the Gershwins, Rodgers and Hart, Rodgers and Hammerstein, Johnny Mercer and Harold Arlen among others, remain as popular today as they were then. This program is sure to include some of your favorite melodies and evoke pleasant memories of a bygone era of popular music.

Concert Tickets: $15

Season Tickets: $35

Each season ticket purchased will also include a bonus single ticket for a friend to attend one concert this season.

All concerts begin at 3:00 p.m. at the Lake Forest Sun and Sail Club, 24752 Toledo Way, Lake Forest

For additional information or to order tickets: www.festivalsingers.net