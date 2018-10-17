Laguna Art Museum Receives Helena Modjeska Cultural Legacy Award

0 Shares Email

LAGUNA BEACH, CA (October 17, 2018) — On October 16, 2018, Laguna Art Museum was honored by Arts Orange County with the Helena Modjeska Cultural Legacy Award in recognition of the museum’s 100-year legacy and lifetime contributions as Orange County’s oldest arts institution.

The Helena Modjeska Cultural Legacy Award is named for the great Polish actress who is best known for her performances in the plays of Shakespeare and who is the namesake for what is now Modjeska Canyon in Orange County. Along with art collectors and philanthropists Mark and Janet Hilbert, artist Carol Saindon, and South Coast Repertory Managing Director Paula Tomei, Laguna Art Museum received the award during the 19th annual OC Arts Awards, hosted by the county’s non-profit arts agency, Arts Orange County.

Malcolm Warner, Laguna Art Museum’s executive director, remarks, “We’re especially delighted to receive this award named for the great Helena Modjeska. Many of the Laguna Beach artists of a hundred years ago followed the same path as Modjeska – from Europe to the United States and ultimately Orange County, where the arts community has been an international one in which immigrants like Modjeska have played essential roles. The Modjeska award is not only relevant to Laguna Art Museum, but also timely as the museum is soon presenting the first-ever exhibition of Helena Modjeska’s work as a visual artist.”

For more information about Arts Orange County’s annual OC Arts Awards, please visit http://www.artsoc.org/pdfs/2018%20Arts%20Awards%20RELEASE%208%205%2018.pdf

For information about Laguna Art Museum’s forthcoming exhibition, “Titi, Nunu, and Klembolo: Helena Modjeska’s Fairy Tale Book,” which opens on March 3, 2019, please visit https://lagunaartmuseum.org/exhibitions/titi-nunu-and-klembolo-helena-modjeskas-fairy-tale-book/

About Laguna Art Museum

Laguna Art Museum is the museum of California art. It collects, cares for, and exhibits works of art that were created by California artists or represent the life and history of the state. Through its permanent collection, its special loan exhibitions, its educational programs, and its library and archive, the museum enhances the public’s knowledge and appreciation of California art of all periods and styles, and encourages art-historical scholarship in this field.

Laguna Art Museum stands just steps from the Pacific Ocean in the beautiful city of Laguna Beach. The museum is proud to continue the tradition of the Laguna Beach Art Association, founded in 1918 by the early California artists who fostered a vibrant arts community. The gallery that the association built in 1929 is part of today’s Laguna Art Museum.

Location

Laguna Art Museum is located at 307 Cliff Drive in Laguna Beach, on the corner of Pacific Coast Highway and Cliff Drive.

Hours

Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, Friday, Saturday: 11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Thursday: 11:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Closed Wednesdays

Closed Fourth of July, Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, and New Year’s Day

Admission

General admission: $7.00

Students (18+) and Seniors (60+): $5.00

Visitors aged 17 and under: FREE

Museum members: FREE

