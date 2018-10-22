Pacific Sympnony Celebration Concert Commemorating the 100th Anniversary of the Founding of Czechoslovakia

0 Shares Email

PACIFIC SYMPHONY PRESENTS SPECIAL CELEBRATION CONCERT COMMEMORATING THE 100TH ANNIVERSARY OF THE FOUNDING OF CZECHOSLOVAKIA

Orange County, Calif., Oct. 19, 2018—During Pacific Symphony’s 40th Anniversary Season, the orchestra will celebrate cultural, scientific and historic bridges between old and new worlds. Through the performance and exploration of Antonín Dvořák’s Symphony No. 9, “From the New World,” Pacific Symphony and Music Director Carl St.Clair will reveal extraordinary artistic and historic links between United States and Czechoslovakia. The highlight of the concert will be a commemoration of the founding of Czechoslovakia 100 years ago. Dignitaries from the Czech Republic as well as from southern California will join the audience for this unique celebration. Featuring multimedia elements, this special concert entitled, “Bridges of Awakenings: From Czech Lands to America and Beyond,” will take place on Sunday, Oct. 28 at 3 p.m. in the Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall at Segerstrom Center for the Arts in Costa Mesa.

The program opens with Music Director Carl St.Clair conducting Pacific Symphony in the American and Czech national anthems, followed by introductory comments by the consul general of the Czech Republic and Dr. Hana Ayala, president of Irvine-based Pangea World, which is sponsoring the concert. A specially commissioned film produced by the Baruch/Gayton Entertainment Group in collaboration with Pangea World explores globally transformative links between the American and Czech people. Then, St.Clair provides insights about Dvořák’s “New World” Symphony before the orchestra performs the entire work.

Music Director Carl St.Clair said, “As part of the orchestra’s 40th-anniversary celebration, we are extending our hearts and our hands to different aspects of our community. This special celebration concert was conceived to connect us to the Czech people and to recognize a distinguished Czech-born leader, Dr. Ayala, who is forging new bridges between old and new worlds. We thank every audience member of Czech descent for four decades of support.”

In his two and one-half years in America, Dvořák profoundly influenced subsequent generations of American composers by drawing vivid attention to the rich musical landscape of music originating in America. In his Symphony No. 9, Dvořák drew from African-American spirituals and Native American dance to create a work fusing “old” and “new” worlds that resonates just as powerfully today as it did a century ago. Just as Dvořák’s remarkable journey to the United States helped to identify a unique American voice, some 25 years later, America played a central role in the creation of a democratic Czechoslovakia, when the visionary Czech leader and founding president Tomáš Masaryk proclaimed the country’s independence on the steps of Independence Hall in Philadelphia.

“On October 28, 1918, the sovereign state of Czechoslovakia was officially born when the nation declared independence from the Austro-Hungarian Empire following World War I,” commented Pacific Symphony president John Forsyte. “Today, a new Orange County institution, Pangea World, was founded by Dr. Hana Ayala. Their bold mission is to explore and expand the wealth of knowledge held in our natural environments, bridging new and old worlds.”

Forsyte added, “We are pleased to mark that historic event with an historic concert, linking UNESCO World Heritage sites and Pangea World’s mission to awaken the value of earth’s raw material of knowledge. We are grateful to Pacific Symphony supporter Dr. Hana Ayala for her sponsorship of this special event.”

Tickets start at $25. For more information or to purchase tickets, call (714) 755-5799 or visit www.PacificSymphony.org. This concert is sponsored by Pangea World (Dr. Hana Ayala) with additional support from the Westin South Coast Plaza and KPCC 89.3 Southern California Public Radio.

About Pacific Symphony

Pacific Symphony, led by Music Director Carl St.Clair since 1990, has been the resident orchestra of Orange County’s Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall for over a decade. Founded in 1978, the Symphony is the largest orchestra formed in the U.S. in the last 50 years and is not only a fixture of musical life in Southern California, but also is recognized as an outstanding ensemble making strides on both the national and international scenes. In May 2018, Pacific Symphony embarked on its five-city, debut tour to China, joined by violin soloist Pinchas Zukerman, following a historic debut at Carnegie Hall. In Orange County, the orchestra presents more than 100 concerts and events each year and a rich array of education and community engagement programs, reaching more than 300,000 residents of all ages.

Under St.Clair, Pacific Symphony has achieved new heights of musical excellence while also diversifying its programming and expanding its community engagement activities. Through commissions, premieres, and recordings, the orchestra has become a champion of contemporary American music, with a discography devoted almost entirely to 20th- and 21st-century music by American composers, including William Bolcom, John Corigliano, Richard Danielpour, Michael Daugherty and Philip Glass. The orchestra has recorded for Harmonia Mundi, Naxos, Koch International Classics, Reference Recordings, and Sony Classical, among other labels.

Pacific Symphony has been recognized with multiple ASCAP Awards for Adventurous Programming and included among the country’s five most innovative orchestras by the League of American Orchestras. The Symphony’s education and community engagement activities have also been recognized by the League, as well as the National Endowment for the Arts. These initiatives include community and youth concerts and ensembles, interactive events, masterclasses with guest artists, and classroom and summer programs for children.

About Music Director Carl St.Clair

Over the course of his nearly three decades as Music Director, Carl St.Clair has transformed Pacific Symphony into a major American orchestra renowned for its superb musicianship, innovative programming, and outreach throughout Orange County. As one of America’s longest tenured conductors, he has led the Symphony with a steady vision and unwavering commitment that have been key to the orchestra’s rapid artistic development.

Highlights of his tenure include launching the American Composers Festival, which explores a different aspect of American music at each festival, and the annual Symphonic Voices performance of an opera in concert. He has also emphasized the regular commissioning and recording of new works, particularly by American composers, and has been a strong advocate for music education, spearheading such programs as the Pacific Symphony Youth Ensembles and Class Act partnerships with Orange County elementary schools.

Mentored by Leonard Bernstein at Tanglewood, St.Clair became a close colleague of the conductor/composer in his later years and led the premiere of Arias and Barcarolles at Bernstein’s last concert. In addition to leading the Pacific Symphony and serving as an assistant conductor at the Boston Symphony Orchestra (under both Bernstein and Seiji Ozawa), he has conducted the Los Angeles Philharmonic, New York Philharmonic, Philadelphia Orchestra and the Atlanta, Detroit, Houston, Indianapolis, Montreal, San Francisco, Seattle, Toronto and Vancouver symphonies, among others.

He conducts internationally for several months each year and has served as General Music Director for the Komische Oper in Berlin, General Music Director and Chief Conductor of the German National Theater and Staatskapelle in Weimar, Music Director of Costa Rica’s National Symphony Orchestra, and Principal Guest Conductor of the Radio Sinfonieorchester Stuttgart.

About Pangea World

Pangea World’s mission is founded upon the principles and credentials of the TCR economic-development model (“Tourism for Conservation through Research”). The TCR is a vision and art of crafting and distinguishing a strategic union of an economic or business aspiration (of a nation or a tourism/hotel enterprise), frontier scientific research and proactive natural and cultural conservation. This union is catalyzed by an original instrument of “TCR Heritage Themes” that capture the dynamics and inter-relationships among multiple heritage resources in a manner that systematically and simultaneously augments the scientific, conservation and economic importance of these resources.

Pangea World’s president, Dr. Hana Ayala, is the originator of the TCR model. The TCR has been endorsed by the American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS), Smithsonian Tropical Research Institute (a bureau of the Smithsonian Institution that has produced one of the most extensive databases available in the tropics), and other prominent international agencies. The TCR has been featured in media ranging from Insula – International Journal of Island Affairs (September 1995), Hotels (March 1999), Cornell Hotel and Restaurant Administration Quarterly (August 1997, October 1998, February 2000, and June 2000), and Condé Nast Traveller U.K. (December 1999) to Science (28 May 1999), Scientific American (December 1999), Architecture (April 1999), Civilization – The Magazine of the Library of Congress (December 1999/January 2000), and Business Panama (May 2004 and August 2004).

Dr. Ayala has woven the TCR model into Pangea World’s ultimate objective to value the earth’s evolutionary and ecological fabric as an unbounded reservoir of latent scientific knowledge that could propel the emerging global knowledge economy as profoundly as oil has shaped the industrial economy. This objective was formally unveiled at a United Nations invited event in New York in September 2010 and at international conferences hosted by the West Coast Headquarters (Arnold and Mabel Beckman Center) of the U.S. National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine in September 2005, April 2009 and February 2014. Top officials at UNESCO and the National Academy of Sciences as well as several Heads of State and diplomats have endorsed Pangea World’s mission and its potential to expand the world’s geography of sustainable wealth. Villa Tugendhat—architect Ludwig Mies van der Rohe’s World Heritage masterpiece of free-flowing space, located in Brno in the Czech Republic—is now the official emblem of Pangea World’s transnational endeavor to ignite a next-generation knowledge economy powered by free-flowing natural knowledge capital.

About Baruch Gayton Entertainment Group

Wayne Baruch and Charles F. Gayton conceive, produce and direct milestone events, television broadcasts, concert and theatrical productions, and recordings throughout the United States and worldwide. In 2006, Baruch Gayton Entertainment Group created and produced the Opening Celebration of the Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall at the Segerstrom Center for the Arts in Costa Mesa; In 2016, they produced Carnegie Hall’s 125th Birthday Concert Gala, featuring performers ranging from Yo-Yo Ma to James Taylor to Michael Feinstein.

Baruch Gayton Entertainment Group’s distinguished track record of producing spectacular events includes the Bicentennial Celebrations of the U.S. Constitution, Presidency, and Bill of Rights; the Eiffel Tower Centennial; 50th Anniversary of Israel; various Three Tenors and Luciano Pavarotti concerts and television specials; They have produced FIFA World Cup Opening and Closing Ceremonies, America’s Cup Opening Ceremonies, and Super Bowl halftime shows, as well as contributing artistically to two different Olympic Opening and Closing ceremonies.