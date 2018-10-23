Pianist Olga Kern Joins Dali Quartet for an Afternoon of Music-making

0 Shares Email

Contact: Renee Bodie

rbodie@soka.edu

(949) 480-4821

Classical Roots, Latin Soul! Pianist Olga Kern Joins Dali Quartet for an Afternoon of Lively and Innovative Music-making

Sunday, October 28, 2018 at 3:00 p.m.

(Aliso Viejo, CA, September 28 2018) – The critically-acclaimed Dali Quartet’s passionate musical energy joins forces with the brilliant and equally passionate pianist Olga Kern for an extraordinary performance that blends latin soul with deep classical roots. Classical Roots, Latin Soul takes place on Sunday, October 28 at 3:00pm in Soka Performing Arts Center’s extraordinary concert hall.

Classical Roots, Latin Soul will feature Dali Quartet members Adriana Linares, Carlos Rubio, Domenic Salerni, and Jesse Morales and Cliburn Gold Medalist Olga Kern who will perform the Shostakovich Piano Quintet in G Minor, Op. 57. Additional works include Mendelssohn’s String Quartet No. 6 in F Minor and Juan Crisóstomo de Arriaga’s String Quartet No. 3 in E-flat Major.

Tickets are $50 for adults; and $40 for students, seniors, and active military families. Tickets are on sale now and may be purchased online at PerformingArts.Soka.edu or by calling 949-480-4ART (4278).

About Dalí Quartet

Dalí Quartet’s passionate energy is poured into its signature mix of Latin American, Classical, and Romantic repertoire. Having toured in the United States, Canada, and South America, the quartet has received critical and audience acclaim for an experience which “leaves the audience almost dancing in the aisles” (Peninsula Reviews). The quartet is devoted to reaching communities of all kinds with family concerts in both traditional and innovative settings.

About Olga Kern

Russian-American pianist Olga Kern is now recognized as one of her generation’s great pianists. She jump started her U.S. career with her historic Gold Medal win at the Van Cliburn International Piano Competition in Fort Worth, Texas as the first woman to do so in more than thirty years. First prize winner of the Rachmaninoff International Piano Competition at seventeen, Ms. Kern is a laureate of many international competitions. In 2016 she will serve as Jury Chairman of both the Seventh Cliburn International Amateur Piano Competition and first Olga Kern International Piano Competition, where she also holds the title of Artistic Director.

Ms. Kern’s discography includes her Grammy nominated recording of Rachmaninoff’s Corelli Variations and other transcriptions (2004), Brahms Variations (2007) and Chopin Piano Sonatas No. 2 and 3 (2010). She was featured in the award-winning documentary about the 2001 Cliburn Competition, Playing on the Edge.

About Soka Performing Arts Center

Entering its eighth season of presenting the best of live performances on its extraordinary stage, Soka Performing Arts is on the campus of Soka University of America in Aliso Viejo, California. Now under the leadership of General Manager Renee Bodie, the 1,000-seat concert hall features world-class acoustics designed by Yasuhisa Toyota, acoustic designer of noted performance venues like Walt Disney Concert Hall in Los Angeles and Suntory Hall in Tokyo.

Designed truly to reflect the university’s commitment to sustainability, the concert hall and adjacent Maathai Hall (featuring a black box theatre and dance studio) have been built to Gold LEED standards and feature vegetated green roofs. Photovoltaic cells on the Soka Performing Arts Center roof generate approximately 15% of the facility’s electrical needs.

Soka University of America is a private, non-profit, four-year liberal arts college and graduate program. The campus is ranked in the Top 25 National Liberal Arts Colleges in U.S. News and World Report’s “Best Colleges 2019.” The university is open to top students of all nationalities and beliefs and was founded upon the Buddhist principles of peace, human rights, and the sanctity of life. For more information: www.soka.edu.

Video Link: Dalí Quartet

Event Info

Dalí Quartet with Olga Kern—Classical Roots, Latin Soul

Sunday, October 28, 2018, at 3:00 p.m.

Event URL: http://bit.ly/SokaDaliQuartet

Soka Performing Arts Center

Soka University of America

1 University Drive

Aliso Viejo, CA 92656

Tickets: $50/$40 students, seniors, and active military families

949-480-4ART (4278)

From left to right: Dalí Quartet, Olga Kern

