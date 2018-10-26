0 Shares Email

The following is a press release from an organization unaffiliated with Voice of OC. The views expressed here are not those of Voice of OC.

Voice of OC posts press releases to provide readers with information directly from organizations. We do not edit or rewrite press releases, and encourage readers to contact the originator of a given release for more information. To submit a press release, email hjanssen@voiceofoc.org

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

CONTACT: Katherine Mielke

EMAIL: kmielke@newportbeachca.gov

PHONE: 949-717-3816

TWO NUTCRACKER PERFORMANCES AT CENTRAL LIBRARY

EVENT: The Nutcracker for Kids

WHEN: Saturday, December 1, 2:30 p.m. and 4 p.m.

WHERE: Central Library Friends Room, 1000 Avocado Avenue, Newport Beach

COST: Free

INFORMATION: 949-717-3830 or visit www.newportbeachlibrary.org

Newport Beach, CA — The Newport Beach Public Library presents two performances of “The Nutcracker for Kids,” by Festival Ballet Theatre, on Saturday, December 1. The first show will begin at 2:30 p.m., followed by another show at 4 p.m. Both performances are free and will be held in the Central Library Friends Room, 1000 Avocado Avenue, Newport Beach.

The whole family will enjoy this program for children. “The Nutcracker for Kids” is an abridged narrated version of the holiday classic presented by Festival Ballet Theatre. This shortened performance features a cast of professional dancers in complete costumes and tells the story of Clara, a young girl who receives the gift of a nutcracker soldier from her mysterious godfather. Overnight, the Nutcracker is magically transformed into a handsome prince who takes Clara on an enchanting journey.

This event is supported by the Friends of the Library. Admission is free. Seating is limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis.

The Newport Beach Public Library presents a variety of programs that foster cultural arts enrichment. For more information, please contact the Library at 949-717-3800, option 2, or visit the website at www.newportbeachlibrary.org.

NEWPORT BEACH PUBLIC LIBRARY

1000 Avocado Avenue, Newport Beach, CA 92660

www.newportbeachlibrary.org