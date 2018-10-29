0 Shares Email

The following is a press release from an organization unaffiliated with Voice of OC. The views expressed here are not those of Voice of OC. Voice of OC posts press releases to provide readers with information directly from organizations. We do not edit or rewrite press releases, and encourage readers to contact the originator of a given release for more information. To submit a press release for Arts & Culture, email hjanssen@voiceofoc.org

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Contact: Renee Bodie

rbodie@soka.edu

(949) 480-4821

Solo Classical Piano with Cliburn Medalist Daniel Hsu at Soka Performing Arts Center

Sunday, December 2, 2018, at 3:00 p.m.

(Aliso Viejo, CA, October 29, 2018) – Characterized by the Philadelphia Inquirer as a “poet … [with] an expressive edge,” 20-year-old American pianist Daniel Hsu’s music “charms, questions, and coaxes.” Solo Piano with Daniel Hsu takes place on Sunday, December 2 at 3:00 p.m. in Soka Performing Arts Center’s extraordinary concert hall.

The program includes Beethoven’s Piano Sonata No. 31 in A-flat Major Op. 110, Chopin’s Fantaisie in F minor, Op. 49 and Andante spianato et Grande polonaise brillante, Op. 22, and Schumann’s Arebeske in C Major, Op. 18 and Fantasy in C Major, Op. 17.

Tickets are $40 for adults; and $32 for students, seniors, and active military families. Purchase tickets online at PerformingArts.Soka.edu or by calling 949-480-4ART (4278).

About Daniel Hsu

A native of the San Francisco Bay Area, Daniel Hsu is the Richard A. Doran Fellow at the Curtis Institute of Music, studying with Gary Graffman and Eleanor Sokoloff. He began his studies at the age of six with Larisa Kagan and also studied with Hans Boepple, Erna Gulabyan and Olya Katsman before being accepted into Curtis at the age of ten. Hsu was a 2016 Gilmore Young Artist and first prize winner at the 2015 Concert Artists Guild Competition. He has also earned top prizes at the 9th Hamamatsu International Piano Competition, San Jose International Piano Competition, Pacific Musical Society Piano Competition and San Francisco Chopin Competition.In June 2016, Hsu made his debut with the Philadelphia Orchestra at the Mann Center for the kickoff of the Mann Center’s 40th Anniversary. Featured concerto performances in 2016-17 also included the Grand Rapids Symphony, New Haven Symphony, Roswell Symphony and the Symphonia Boca Raton at Florida’s Festival of the Arts BOCA.

About Soka Performing Arts Center

Now in its eighth season of presenting the best of live performances on its extraordinary stage, Soka Performing Arts is on the campus of Soka University of America in Aliso Viejo, California. Under the leadership of General Manager Renee Bodie, the 1,000-seat concert hall features world-class acoustics designed by Yasuhisa Toyota, acoustic designer of noted performance venues like Walt Disney Concert Hall in Los Angeles and Suntory Hall in Tokyo.

Designed truly to reflect the university’s commitment to sustainability, the concert hall and adjacent Maathai Hall (featuring a black box theatre and dance studio) have been built to Gold LEED standards and feature vegetated green roofs. Photovoltaic cells on the Soka Performing Arts Center roof generate approximately 15% of the facility’s electrical needs.

Soka University of America is a private, non-profit, four-year liberal arts college and graduate program. The campus is ranked in the Top 25 National Liberal Arts Colleges in U.S. News and World Report’s “Best Colleges 2019.” The university is open to top students of all nationalities and beliefs and was founded upon the Buddhist principles of peace, human rights, and the sanctity of life. For more information: www.soka.edu.

Video Links: Daniel Hsu performs Chopin

Event Info:

Solo Piano with Van Cliburn Bronze Medalist Daniel Hsu

Sunday, December 2 at 3:00 p.m.

Event URL: http://bit.ly/SokaHsu

Soka Performing Arts Center

Soka University of America

1 University Drive

Aliso Viejo, CA 92656

Tickets: $40 adults; $32 students, seniors, and active military families

949-480-4ART (4278)

Media Contacts:

Renee Bodie

rbodie@soka.edu

(949) 480-4821

Gary W. Murphy/Consultant

gmurphypr@gmail.com

(213) 700.9645

# # #