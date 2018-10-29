Nobuntu, an All-Female Zimbabwean A Cappella Quintet to Perform at @Soka

0 Shares Email

“…rich voices and exhilarating rhythms…” -Sarasota Herald-Tribune

“…a vibrant and stunning performance full of sparkling energy…” -Sunday Times- Passau, Germany

Nobuntu–an All-Female Zimbabwean A Cappella Quintet

to Perform at The Club @Soka

Friday, November 9, 2018 at 8:00 p.m.

(Aliso Viejo, CA, October 29, 2018) – Nobuntu, a new generation of young, female singers who celebrate and preserve the beauty of their culture and heritage through art, will take the stage at Soka University’s exclusive venue The Club @Soka, our intimate black box theater, on Friday, November 9, 2018 at 8:00 p.m.

Tickets are $30 for adults; and $26 for students, seniors, and active military families. Tickets are on sale now and may be purchased online at http://bit.ly/SokaNobuntu or by calling 949-480-4ART (4278).

About Nobuntu

Nobuntu is a female a cappella quintet from Zimbabwe who has drawn international acclaim for its performances that range from traditional Zimbabwean songs to Afro Jazz to Gospel. The ensemble performs with pure voices, augmented by minimalistic percussion by traditional instruments, and organic, authentic dance movements. Celebrating the belief that music has the power to transcend racial, tribal, religious, gender, and economic boundaries.

They are a production identified by its concept and philosophy, a new generation of young women singers who celebrate and preserve their culture, beauty, and heritage through art. This production was founded in 2011 on realizing the absence of an all-female professional a cappella group in Zimbabwe, and since then they have received international acclaim, with the Sunday Times describing their performance as “vibrant and stunning … full of sparkling energy.”

About Soka Performing Arts Center

Entering its eighth season of presenting the best of live performances on its extraordinary stage, Soka Performing Arts is on the campus of Soka University of America in Aliso Viejo, California. Now under the leadership of General Manager Renee Bodie, the 1,000-seat concert hall features world-class acoustics designed by Yasuhisa Toyota, acoustic designer of noted performance venues like Walt Disney Concert Hall in Los Angeles and Suntory Hall in Tokyo.

Designed truly to reflect the university’s commitment to sustainability, the concert hall and adjacent Maathai Hall (featuring a black box theatre and dance studio) have been built to Gold LEED standards and feature vegetated green roofs. Photovoltaic cells on the Soka Performing Arts Center roof generate approximately 15% of the facility’s electrical needs.

Soka University of America is a private, non-profit, four-year liberal arts college and graduate program. The campus is ranked in the Top 25 National Liberal Arts Colleges in U.S. News and World Report’s “Best Colleges 2019.” The university is open to top students of all nationalities and beliefs and was founded upon the Buddhist principles of peace, human rights, and the sanctity of life. For more information: www.soka.edu.

Video Link : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MWqFBDHmU1Q

Press Photos: Nobuntu

Event Info:

Nobuntu – Zimbabwean Voices

Friday, November 9, 2018, at 8:00 p.m.

Event URL: http://bit.ly/SokaNobuntu

Black Box Theatre

Soka University of America

1 University Drive

Aliso Viejo, CA 92656

Tickets: $30/$26 students, seniors, and active military families (General Admission)

949-480-4ART (4278)

For more information about Soka and the Performing Arts Center, go to performingarts.soka.edu

Nobuntu

