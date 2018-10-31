0 Shares Email

SEGERSTROM CENTER FOR THE ARTS PRESENTS

AN INTIMATE MUSICAL EVENING WITH ROB AND FRIENDS – A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC

Featuring Rob Istad and Pacific Chorale Singers

November 8–10, 2018 in Samueli Theater

Tickets on sale now

COSTA MESA, CA – Segerstrom Center for the Arts presents Rob and Friends – A Little Night Music, an evening of songs from Broadway and film musicals featuring Pacific Chorale Artistic Director Rob Istad, eight Pacific Chorale singers and an instrumental ensemble in three performances November 8–10, 2018 at 7:30pm. Rob and Friends – A Little Night Music follows last season’s triumphant performances of 100 Years of Bernstein.

Single tickets start at $89 and are available now online at www.SCFTA.org, at the Box Office at 600 Town Center Drive in Costa Mesa or by calling (714) 556-2787. For inquiries about group ticket savings of 10 or more, please call the Group Services office at (714) 755-0236.

Robert Istad became the Artistic Director of Pacific Chorale in the 2017-2018 50th Season. He regularly conducts and collaborates with Pacific Chorale, Pacific Symphony, Musica Angelica Baroque Orchestra, Sony Classical Records, Yarlung Records, Berkshire Choral International and Long Beach Symphony Orchestra. Istad is also Dean of Chorus America’s national Academy for Conductors. He has prepared choruses for a number of America’s finest conductors and orchestras, including: Gustavo Dudamel and Esa–Pekka Salonen and the Los Angeles Philharmonic, Carl St.Clair and Pacific Symphony, Nicholas McGegan and the Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra and Keith Lockhart and the Boston Pops Esplanade Orchestra, as well as conductors Vasilly Sinaisky, Sir Andrew Davis, Bramwell Tovey, Thomas Wilkins, John Williams, Eugene Kohn, Steven Mercurio, Richard Kaufman, Eric Whitacre, William Lacey, Giancarlo Guerrero, Marin Alsop, George Fenton, Case Scaglione, Robert Moody, John Alexander, William Dehning and David Lockington.

Istad is also Professor of Music and Director of Choral Studies at California State University, Fullerton. He was recognized as CSUF’s 2016 Outstanding Professor of the Year. At CSU Fullerton, Istad conducts the University Singers and Women’s Choir in addition to teaching courses in conducting, performance practice and literature. Recently, he and the University Singers performed with the Los Angeles Philharmonic, Pacific Symphony, Andrea Bocelli, Kathleen Battle, recorded albums with Yarlung Records and with composer John Williams and Sony Classical.

He and his singers performed a concert of Tarik O’Regan’s music for Distinguished Concerts International New York at Carnegie Hall in November 2015. They have performed at numerous regional and national American Choral Directors Association (ACDA) conferences including the 2018 ACDA Western Division Conference and 2013 ACDA National Conference in Dallas, Texas. They also performed for the 2013 National Collegiate Choral Organization National Conference in Charleston, SC. Istad and the CSUF University Singers have performed all over the world, including a 2017 performance in Russia’s famous Glinka Cappella, a 2015 residency and performances in Paris, engagements at the 2012 Ottobeuren Festival of Music in Germany, the 2012 Eingen Festival of music in Germany, a 2010 performance for UNESCO in Pisa and, in 2008, at the Liszt Academy of Music in Budapest.

Istad is former Artistic Director of Long Beach Camerata Singers and Long Beach Bach Festival. Under his leadership, Long Beach Camerata Singers became recognized as one of the leading arts organizations of the Long Beach Performing Arts Center, created a performing partnership with Long Beach Symphony Orchestra and Musica Angelica Baroque Orchestra, as well as performed with Pacific Symphony and Long Beach Opera.

Istad is President of the California Choral Directors Association and serves on the national board of Chorus America. He is in demand as an adjudicator, guest conductor, speaker and clinician throughout the nation.

Segerstrom Center for the Arts is an acclaimed arts institution as well as a beautiful multi-disciplinary cultural campus. It is committed to supporting artistic excellence, offering unsurpassed experiences and to engaging the entire community in new and exciting ways through the unique power of live performance and a diverse array of inspiring arts-based education and community engagement programs.

Previously called the Orange County Performing Arts Center, Segerstrom Center is Orange County’s largest non-profit arts organization. In addition to its six performance venues, Segerstrom Center is also home to the American Ballet Theatre William J. Gillespie School.

The Center presents a broad range of programming for audiences of all ages, including international ballet and dance, national tours of top Broadway shows, jazz and cabaret, contemporary artists, classical music performed by renowned chamber orchestras and ensembles, family-friendly programming, free performances open to the public from outdoor movie screenings to dancing on the plaza and many other special events.

Segerstrom Center is a leader among the nation’s performing arts centers for providing education programs designed to inspire young people through the arts. The Center’s programs reach hundreds of thousands of students each year in five Southern California counties. Community engagement programs developed through the Center for Dance and Innovation and Center Without Boundaries also connect the Center more comprehensively with Orange County’s many diverse communities. The CDI supports flagship artistic programming and a wide range of projects that celebrate innovation, nurture creativity and engage audiences of the future. It is home to the ABT Gillespie School and the School of Dance and Music for Children with Disabilities. The Center Without Boundaries develops partnerships with non-cultural organizations to help them in their own efforts to respond to the ever-changing needs of the community.

Segerstrom Center for the Arts is also proud to serve as the artistic home to three of the region’s major performing arts organizations: Pacific Symphony, Philharmonic Society of Orange County and Pacific Chorale, who contribute greatly to the artistic life of the region with annual seasons performed at Segerstrom Center for the Arts.

In addition to Segerstrom Center for the Arts as a presenting and producing institution, it also identifies the beautiful 14-acre campus that embraces the Center’s own facilities as well as two independently acclaimed organizations: Tony Award®-winning South Coast Repertory and a site designated as the future home of the Orange County Museum of Art.

Segerstrom Center for the Arts’ 2018 – 2019 Cabaret Series also includes Rita Wilson: Liner Notes • Bernadette Peters • Steve Tyrell • Aaron Lazar: Broadway to Hollywood

