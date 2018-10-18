0 Shares Email

APA Educator Danielle Collins Named As Grant Winner

Huntington Beach, Calif.: Huntington Beach Academy for the Performing Arts (APA) teacher Danielle Collins has been named as a grant winner by The National Association for Music Education. Collins, the Music Media and Entertainment Technology (MMET) pop music chair, was recognized as one of sixteen grant-winning teachers nationwide.

The National Association for Music Education (NAfME) has received a professional development grant from the National Endowment for the Arts to support a pilot program titled “Experiential Ensembles.” The project will deliver content to music teachers through online meetings and attendance at the 2018 NAfME Conference.

Danielle Collins is one of sixteen pilot teachers, nominated by state music education associations and VH1’s Save the Music Foundation, who have been selected to participate in the project. The pilot teachers will meet in Dallas, Texas at the NAfME Conference to discuss strategies of making students more active in the decision-making process of music. Collins is the sole grant-winner from California.

About The National Association for Music

National Association for Music Education, among the world’s largest arts education organizations, is the only association that addresses all aspects of music education. NAfME advocates at the local, state, and national levels; provides resources for teachers, parents, and administrators; hosts professional development events; and offers a variety of opportunities for students and teachers. The Association orchestrates success for millions of students nationwide and has supported music educators at all teaching levels for more than a century. With more than 60,000 members, the organization is the national voice of music education in the United States.

About the Academy for the Performing Arts

The Academy for the Performing Arts (APA) is “igniting the creative artists of the future.” APA is known for its award-winning theatre and musical theatre shows, accomplished dance program, strong orchestra, and the innovative, Music Media and Entertainment Technology (MMET) program. APA provides master-level instruction in classical and popular music, dance, acting, playwriting, costume design and technical theatre to over 700 students per year. APA is the arts magnet program for the Huntington Beach Union High School District.

