County of Orange Approves Contract with Chrysalis for Homeless Support and Employment Services

Santa Ana, Calif.(October 16, 2018) – Today the Board of Supervisors approved a contract with Chrysalis to provide homeless outreach and engagement, job readiness and barrier removal services, job search assistance and support, transitional employment opportunities and job retention support for the county’s homeless population. The County’s contract will help supplement the contract that the City of Anaheim signed with Chrysalis for homeless prevention supportive services.

“This partnership is a great step toward improving the quality of life for all Orange County residents and to help create a viable solution for homeless residents to become self-sufficient individuals,” said Second District Supervisor Michelle Steel. “We look forward to the services that Chrysalis will provide to help homeless residents learn the satisfaction of a job well done and help them stand on their own two feet.”

As part of the County’s effort to provide resources and support to individuals experiencing homelessness, Chrysalis will provide employment services focused on assisting local homeless residents to become ready for a job, secure a job and retain a job. In addition, Chrysalis will work collaboratively with County staff, North Orange County cities including Anaheim, as well as partners throughout the Orange County Continuum of Care (CoC), to support regional efforts to address homelessness.

Chrysalis will work closely with the County and other agencies in the CoC to provide outreach and engagement to potential clients for the program. Outreach will include presentations at County-funded shelters, including Bridges at Kraemer Place in Anaheim and The Courtyard Transitional Center in Santa Ana.

Chrysalis’ employment workshops, resources, businesses and enrichment programs are designed to improve clients’ job search skills, self-confidence and employability. They seek to instill in clients’ good work habits and soft skills that are crucial to success in any work environment.

For those clients who are unable to find employment through the self-directed program, Chrysalis offers paid transitional employment with in-house Chrysalis Enterprises businesses to get them started on the road to permanent, outside employment. Transitional jobs deliver marketable experience and job skills and provide a closely supervised, supportive working environment that allows clients to prove themselves as reliable, capable workers.

Chrysalis projects that for the contract period in Orange County in 2019 they will serve 225 people, creating 75 outside jobs, and 49 transitional jobs through Chrysalis Enterprises.

Founded in 1984 near downtown Los Angeles, Chrysalis is a nonprofit organization dedicated to creating a pathway to self-sufficiency for homeless and low-income individuals by providing the resources and support needed to find and retain employment. Since their inception, Chrysalis has served over 60,000 individuals in finding meaningful employment. Currently, Chrysalis has three locations throughout Los Angeles County: downtown Los Angeles, Santa Monica and Pacoima. The City of Anaheim will be their first location in Orange County and is slated to be open this fall.

“Chrysalis is excited to be coming to Orange County. We believe that a steady job is a key step in a person’s transition out of poverty and onto a pathway to self-sufficiency. But we also recognize that the benefits of getting and keeping a job are about more than just income and survival; a job improves housing stability, increases self-esteem, and restores connections to family and community. Last year’s homeless count reflected a significant increase over past years, and helping individuals become financially stable through employment is more important than ever if we want to make a dent in this issue. Chrysalis is proud to join a community open to employment-related solutions to homelessness and to partner with stakeholders, including the County of Orange, who are working together to make change happen,” said Mark Loranger, President & CEO of Chrysalis.

