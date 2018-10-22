Illumination Foundation Announces Chef Lineup for OC Chef’s Table 2019

0 Shares Email

Illumination Foundation Announces Top-Ranked Chef Lineup for OC Chef’s Table 2019

Presented by Disneyland Resort, the March 3, 2019 Event Will Feature Award-Winning Chefs & Celebrity Chefs in a Combined Effort to End Homelessness

ORANGE, CA – Illumination Foundation, the non-profit organization committed to breaking the cycle of homelessness, has announced its 6th Annual roster of top-ranked chefs for its March 3, 2019 event at Disneyland® Resort.

New Website – OCChefstable.com

Illumination Foundation has also released a new website devoted entirely to OC Chefs Table at OCChefsTable.com, which provides the entire roster of chefs along with individual chef videos, a growing blog that features fun and interesting backstories on the chefs and their “secret menu” plans, as well as all sponsorship and ticketing opportunities to attend the event.

Raising Millions

OC Chefs Table was created six years ago, inviting hundreds of attendees to tables manned individually by the area’s highest-ranked chefs. Proceeds from the evening’s event are funneled to an umbrella of vital programs initiated by Illumination Foundation to permanently break the cycle of homelessness.

Earlier this year in March 2018, the OC Chefs Table event raised an unprecedented $1 million, the funds primarily earmarked for building the country’s first recuperative care center in partnership with CHOC. To date, Illumination Foundation leads the nation in providing recuperative care centers for adults – see IFRecuperativeCare.com. Now, this first-ever recuperative care for children and teens will provide a safe and secure place for homeless children who have been discharged from emergency rooms or recovering from surgery or hospitalization.

The March 2019 Chefs Table event will also be devoted to more funding for this center’s completion.

2019 Participating Chefs

The OC Chefs Table event has proven so popular that it continues to expand, this year culling more than 40 phenomenal chefs and reserving the largest ballroom Disneyland® Resort offers at its magnificent Disneyland® Hotel.

Chef Andrew Sutton of Napa Rose at the Disneyland® Resort is, once again, graciously hosting the event. His peers include many returning chefs, including Celebrity Chef Jet Tila from The Food Network, Chef Rich Mead from Newport Beach’s Farmhouse, Chefs Magellan Moore and Stephan LaFountain from Mastro’s Ocean Club and Mastro’s Steakhouse, and this year’s Golden Foodie Restaurant of the Year winner Villa Roma with Chef Leo Razo.

New chefs joining these acclaimed ranks include Bourbon Steak’s Chef Bryan Brown, Capital Grille’s Chef Chris Hutten, Chef Greg Daniels from his new restaurant, the ballyhooed “Harley” arriving in Laguna Beach, and special guest Chef Jason Neroni from Venice’s uber-popular Rose Café.



An Evening Like No Other

When the top-ranked chefs in Orange County come together for the annual Illumination Foundation OC Chef’s Table at Disneyland® Hotel, you’re going to discover all sorts of magic afoot.

For starters, these talented chefs are typically creating an entirely original menu with course after course of their own favorites, culled from years of culinary innovation.

There’s something, too, about all these great chefs enjoying the rare opportunity to rub shoulders with one another and share new ideas. Far from a competition, OC Chef’s Table is an evening of light-hearted fun, a reunion of sorts between chefs who have cheered on each other’s rise to the top.

And, of course, there’s a magic in the cause itself, uniting extraordinary chefs with extraordinary hearts in a partnered decision to end the pain and separation of homelessness.

About Illumination Foundation

Since July 2008, Illumination Foundation has worked tirelessly to break the cycle of homelessness for Southern California’s most vulnerable populations. We assess clients to identify needs and provide immediate relief when necessary, followed by care that combines housing, case management, medical care, mental health and workforce services to decrease community dependency. We offer a low-entry threshold to access health and housing stability for the most vulnerable members of our community, with a focus on families and those with chronic health conditions.

