National and Regional Tests of Emergency Alert Systems to Take Place on October 3, 2018

Take Part in Orange County’s Annual Regional Test by Signing Up at AlertOC.com

On October 3, beginning at around 11:18 a.m., Orange County residents will receive a test emergency alert to their mobile devices from the federal government testing the Wireless Emergency Alert (WEA) capabilities. In addition, those who have opted into AlertOC will receive a second alert testing the County’s mass notification system. There is no cause for alarm when receiving the alerts.

The WEA system is used to warn the public about dangerous weather, missing children and other critical situations through alerts on cell phones. It allows customers whose wireless provider participates in WEA and who own a WEA-compatible wireless phone to receive geo-targeted alerts of imminent threats to safety in their area through unique tones and vibration. The WEA test message will read “THIS IS A TEST of the National Wireless Emergency Alert System. No action is needed.”

AlertOC is a critical link for residents to immediately learn of any required actions in Orange County, such as evacuating during an imminent fire. The distinctive feature of AlertOC is the ability for individuals to register multiple contact methods and addresses. Registering cell phone and alternate numbers dramatically increases the ability to reach the greatest number of community members within minutes. This enables landlines, cell phones and email addresses to be incorporated into a single notification system.

The test will replicate a large scale, multi-jurisdictional emergency requiring thousands of numbers to be called simultaneously across Orange County’s entire region. This is the eighth annual regional test of the system and first annual National Test of the Wireless Emergency Alert system and will include 20 participating cities as well as the County’s unincorporated areas.

Residents can do their part to prepare for emergencies by registering for AlertOC. The time is now to sign up and include cell phone numbers and email addresses to be a part of the regional test. For more information or to register alternate phone numbers or email addresses, visit AlertOC.com.

