October 16, 2018

OC Animal Care Waives Fees-High Winds Cause Overcrowding of Lost Pets.

(Tustin, Calif.) – OC Animal Care has taken in 33 stray dogs and 38 stray cats since the high winds began to wreak havoc on the County yesterday with more lost pets anticipated to arrive.

Due to an overabundance of animals, OC Animal Care will immediately begin waiving adoption fees.

The Orange County Board of Supervisors approved the Fee Waiver Resolution in 2016, which calls to forego regular adoption costs when shelter capacity reaches above 80 percent.

Owners of animals impounded as a first time stray on October 15 and 16 due to the high winds will have significant cost savings when redeeming their animals while covering only minimal costs and licensing fees.

In addition, if owners are unable to pick up their animals from the shelter, transportation home by an Animal Control Officer can be provided through arrangements with our Field Services Department.

As a reminder, pet owners should be aware of weather alerts and make sure their properties are maintained and secured and/or keep pets inside to prevent them from running loose and possibly being injured.

We ask all pet owners to make sure your pets are microchipped and wearing proper identification at all times, as this greatly improves the odds of getting them back to you safely.

OC Animal Care encourages animal lovers to come adopt today or consider signing up to be a foster caregiver. Fostering is a great opportunity to save lives and give a little personal time and attention to these animals while they search for their permanent homes!

OC Animal Care is located at 1630 Victory Road, Tustin 92782. Don’t miss the opportunity to visit today and provide a forever home for an animal in need.

OC Animal Care services 14 cities and the unincorporated areas in Orange County. For more information about OC Animal Care please visit:http://www.ocpetinfo.com

