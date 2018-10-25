OCMA Celebrates Opening of New Temporary Space with a Community Open House on Nov. 3

0 Shares Email

The following is a press release from an organization unaffiliated with Voice of OC. The views expressed here are not those of Voice of OC.

Voice of OC posts press releases to provide readers with information directly from organizations. We do not edit or rewrite press releases, and encourage readers to contact the originator of a given release for more information. To submit a press release, email hjanssen@voiceofoc.org

ORANGE COUNTY MUSEUM OF ART CELEBRATES OPENING OF NEW TEMPORARY SPACE WITH COMMUNITY OPEN HOUSE ON NOVEMBER 3

Free event features artist talks, performances and more.

Santa Ana, CA, October 24, 2018 – The Orange County Museum of Art (OCMA) will host a special community open house to celebrate the opening of OCMAEXPAND-SANTA ANA on November 3, 2018. The free event will feature artist talks, performances, live music, and food trucks as the museum welcomes guests to experience its new temporary space at South Coast Plaza Village.

Exhibiting artists Rodrigo Valenzuela, Mariángeles Soto-Díaz, Valentina Jager, Alan Nakagawa, and Kathryn Garcia will engage with visitors through talks and performances. OCMA’s Open House will also feature performances from VENEER and The Aquadolls, presented in association with Burger Records, and visits from The Taco Cartel and Il Caccia Caffé.

1:00 PM Rodrigo Valenzuela | Gallery Talk Join the artist for a walkthrough of his exhibition American-Type and learn more about the rigorous process of making the work.

2:00 PM Mariángeles Soto-Díaz | Gallery Talk Discover the references that inspired Soto-Diaz’s exhibition, Everyday Grappling Operations.

2:00 PM VENEER | Live outdoor set

2:30 PM Valentina Jager | Gallery Talk Discuss the ideas behind Jager’s exhibition, the face the mouth the back.

3:00 PM Alan Nakagawa | Peace Resonance: Hiroshima/Wendover, Gallery Talk and interactive sound performance Feel the vibrations of sound through a dynamic presentation by Nakagawa of his audio compositions recorded at the vibrant Hiroshima Atomic Dome in Japan and the Wendover Hangar in Utah, from where the Enola Gay B-29 left to drop atomic bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

3:30 PM The Aquadolls | Live outdoor set

4:00 Kathryn Garcia | Gallery Talk, Performance with Jen Sotelo Join Garcia in an artist talk about her exhibition, gone, gone way beyond, followed by Movement, Embodiment and the Female Form, a performance with dancer Jen Sotelo.

The opening season of OCMAEXPAND-SANTA ANA features seven exhibitions, which are on display now through March 17, 2019:

Kathryn Garcia: gone, gone way beyond

Valentina Jager: the face the mouth the back

Alan Nakagawa: Rescue(s)

Ni Youyu: Dust Paintings

Mariángeles Soto-Díaz: Everyday Grappling Operations

Rodrigo Valenzuela: American-Type

Plus, Forsaken Utopias: Photographs from the OCMA Permanent Collection is also on display.

OCMAEXPAND-SANTA ANA is the name of the museum’s interim residency of a former retail space in Santa Ana as it builds its new home a few blocks away at Segerstrom Center for the Arts. The new permanent home, slated to open in 2021, is designed by Pritzker Prize-winning architect Thom Mayne of Morphosis.

OCMAEXPAND-SANTA ANA is organized by the Orange County Museum of Art.

Support for OCMAEXPAND-SANTA ANA has been provided by South Coast Plaza and OCMA Visionaries.

The performances by VENEER and The Aquadolls are presented in partnership with Burger Records.

Admission is free.

Hours: Thursday 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Friday – Sunday 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Location: South Coast Plaza Village, 1661 W. Sunflower Avenue, Santa Ana, CA 92704

OCMA.net

(714) 780-2130

# # #