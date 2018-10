0 Shares Email

Democrat Gil Cisneros talks about why he’s taking on Republican Young Kim in the 39th Congressional District this November for Rep. Ed Royce’s seat. Kim has not answered an invitation to join the On OC podcast.

Democratic Congressional candidate Mike Levin is challenging Republican Diane Harkey in the Orange and San Diego County-shared 49th district left open as Rep. Darrell Issa retires. Harkey has not answered an invitation to join the On OC podcast.