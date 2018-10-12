On OC: Harley Rouda on the 48th Congressional District

|
Laguna Beach Democrat and businessman Harley Rouda talks about why he’s taking on incumbent Republican Dana Rohrabaher in the 48th Congressional District this November.
Rohrahbacher has not answered an invitation to join the On OC podcast.
Photo courtesy Harley Rouda
Laguna Beach Democrat and businessman Harley Rouda talks about why he’s taking on incumbent Republican Dana Rohrabaher in the 48th Congressional District this November.
Rohrahbacher has not answered an invitation to join the On OC podcast.