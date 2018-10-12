Elections

On OC: Harley Rouda on the 48th Congressional District

Photo courtesy Harley Rouda

Laguna Beach Democrat and businessman Harley Rouda talks about why he’s taking on incumbent Republican Dana Rohrabaher in the 48th Congressional District this November.

Rohrahbacher has not answered an invitation to join the On OC podcast.