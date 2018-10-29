Shaw: A Supervisor for Orange County’s Future

|
We have come to a crossroads in Orange County about our collective political future. Do we want to continue with politics as usual, or do we want a new and better future. People in politics often show who they really are in response to pressure. Do we want elected officials who run from the press when caught doing political dirty tricks, as we have seen in the sign stealing incident that has gone viral in Fullerton? When it comes to policy, let’s judge candidates more on their merits, than their pocketbooks. Here are the main issues the next Fourth District Supervisor will have to address.
Homelessness. As I have consistently said, the rise of homeless encampments in our County’s riverbeds and the Santa Ana Civic Center homeless encampment were failures of those in power. Neither place should have reached a crisis point before action was taken. Once the response from government was underway the process should have been handled better, too. I believe Orange County needs short and long term plans for homelessness whereby cities join with County government in a deliberate and dynamic process to create solutions. As the Mayor of La Habra, I have worked to make progress where we can. Several years ago, we financially supported the creation of the Bridges at Kramer Shelter in Anaheim. More recently, the Association of California Cities-Orange County on whose Board I serve worked with a bipartisan coalition of Orange County legislators to pass AB448, which enabled the formation of the Orange County Housing Trust, which will help direct private and public funds to build supportive housing for the homeless. Both are significant first steps to meet the challenge of homelessness. I believe the cities in North County should stay involved, while my opponent has stated that North County cities have done enough.
Keeping our neighborhoods safe. Our Sheriffs and Police Officers do a good job in an incredibly difficult environment. With the passages of Proposition 47 and 57, and AB109, state prisoners were pushed to County jails, felonies were re-classified as misdemeanors, and criminals were released early. Some of the previous supporters of these policies changed their position when they saw the effects of these so- called reforms; but we do live with the consequences. We need to support Law Enforcement with the latest training and high tech crime fighting equipment. We need to evaluate our staffing in conjunction with the next Sheriff to ensure we have enough patrol officers to handle the effects of more criminals on the street. We also must urgently fill vacant patrol officer positions.
Traffic and Road Conditions. Transportation and infrastructure isn’t the most exciting topic, but it affects every County resident. We need to find more creative ways to make your commutes faster and smoother. As Vice Chair of the Orange County Transportation Authority (OCTA), I am in a unique position to help fix our roads for a better commute. I will also support capacity projects like the widening of freeways and arterial streets to promote safe and efficient movement wherever possible. I have supported strong investment in traffic signal synchronization projects, to help traffic flow and improve air quality. As Mayor of La Habra, I have supported adding bike lanes where it makes sense, particularly along abandoned or little used rail rights of way. I am eager to connect the OC Loop and connect North Orange County to major trails including the Whittier Greenway Trail, which will reach La Habra within a few years.
Poverty. Unfortunately, California has the worst poverty rate in the nation. Despite Orange County’s reputation, poverty is a major issue here as well. We need to take a hard look at barriers to success, and policies that can help people rise to greater self-sufficiency. We need to remove the shackles of burdensome regulations, taxes and fees from businesses so they can hire more people and pay better wages. The County needs to work with private companies to form public/private partnerships for job training and support the “Opportunity Zones” identified in the recent federal tax law. We need to give housing developers incentives and not mandates to build affordable housing. We also need to make sure those incentives are not abused by people like my opponent, who took affordable housing subsidy money from the City of Fullerton for building a senior project and then overcharged seniors on utilities. This practice needs to stop.
There are many other issues that the County deals with on a daily basis. The ones I have discussed are my immediate priorities. Please join my bi-partisan coalition of supporters from Democrats including, US Congressman Lou Correa, former Anaheim Mayor and current California Assemblyman Tom Daly, and Santa Ana Mayor Miguel Pulido, as well as Republicans including, US Congressman Ed Royce, California Assemblyman Phillip Chen, and Anaheim Mayor Tom Tait. I am proud to have earned the endorsement of the vast majority of city councilmembers from every city in the 4th District. In Anaheim Councilmembers James Vanderbilt, Kris Murray, Stephen Faessel, and Denise Barnes. In Brea Mayor Glenn Parker, Councilmembers Christine Marick, Marty Simonoff, Cecilia Hupp, and Steve Vargas. In Buena Park Mayor Virginia Vaughn, Councilmembers Fred Smith, Elizabeth Swift, and Steve Berry. In Fullerton Mayor Pro-Tem Greg Sebourn, and Councilmember Bruce Whitaker. In La Habra Mayor Pro- Tem Michael Blazey, and Councilmembers James Gomez, and Tom Beamish. In Placentia, Mayor Chad Wanke, Councilmembers Craig Green, Rhonda Shader, Ward Smith, and Jeremy Yamaguchi. Also supporting me are County Supervisors Shawn Nelson, Andrew Do, Michelle Steel, and Lisa Bartlett. My steadfast support of law enforcement has also earned my endorsement from Orange County Sheriff Sandra Hutchens.
Please help me bring a common sense approach to Orange County Government. Vote for someone who isn’t afraid to get things done. Please vote for the future of our County. Vote Tim Shaw for 4th District Orange County Supervisor. For more information check out www.Timshaw4oc.com.
Tim Shaw lives in La Habra and is currently Mayor of La Habra and was first elected to the City Council in 2008, re- elected in 2012, and 2016. In addition to his duties as Mayor, Mayor Shaw serves in various regional capacities. He is Vice Chair of the Orange County Transportation Authority (OCTA), and also serves on the Board of Directors of the Orange County Sanitation District. Tim is a member of the Steering Committee for the Groundwater Replenishment System (GWRS). Mayor Shaw is also on the Board of Directors of the Association of California Cities – Orange County (ACCOC).
Mayor Shaw has worked in the office of the Governor of California, an Orange County Supervisor, and a State Senator. Tim currently works as the Government Affairs Director for the Pacific West Association of Realtors and as an Adjunct Professor of American Government at Rio Hondo College.
Mayor Shaw’s education includes a Bachelor of Science Degree in Aviation Management from Southern Illinois University and a Master of Arts in Legislative Affairs from the George Washington University Graduate School of Political Management.
Tim is married to Shannon and they have six sons, Luke, Matthew, Wes, Jason, Wyatt, and Lincoln. Mayor Shaw also speaks fluent Spanish and is an Eagle Scout.
