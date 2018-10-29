Shaw: A Supervisor for Orange County’s Future

We have come to a crossroads in Orange County about our collective political future. Do we want to continue with politics as usual, or do we want a new and better future. People in politics often show who they really are in response to pressure. Do we want elected officials who run from the press when caught doing political dirty tricks, as we have seen in the sign stealing incident that has gone viral in Fullerton? When it comes to policy, let’s judge candidates more on their merits, than their pocketbooks. Here are the main issues the next Fourth District Supervisor will have to address.

Homelessness. As I have consistently said, the rise of homeless encampments in our County’s riverbeds and the Santa Ana Civic Center homeless encampment were failures of those in power. Neither place should have reached a crisis point before action was taken. Once the response from government was underway the process should have been handled better, too. I believe Orange County needs short and long term plans for homelessness whereby cities join with County government in a deliberate and dynamic process to create solutions. As the Mayor of La Habra, I have worked to make progress where we can. Several years ago, we financially supported the creation of the Bridges at Kramer Shelter in Anaheim. More recently, the Association of California Cities-Orange County on whose Board I serve worked with a bipartisan coalition of Orange County legislators to pass AB448, which enabled the formation of the Orange County Housing Trust, which will help direct private and public funds to build supportive housing for the homeless. Both are significant first steps to meet the challenge of homelessness. I believe the cities in North County should stay involved, while my opponent has stated that North County cities have done enough.

Keeping our neighborhoods safe. Our Sheriffs and Police Officers do a good job in an incredibly difficult environment. With the passages of Proposition 47 and 57, and AB109, state prisoners were pushed to County jails, felonies were re-classified as misdemeanors, and criminals were released early. Some of the previous supporters of these policies changed their position when they saw the effects of these so- called reforms; but we do live with the consequences. We need to support Law Enforcement with the latest training and high tech crime fighting equipment. We need to evaluate our staffing in conjunction with the next Sheriff to ensure we have enough patrol officers to handle the effects of more criminals on the street. We also must urgently fill vacant patrol officer positions.

Traffic and Road Conditions. Transportation and infrastructure isn’t the most exciting topic, but it affects every County resident. We need to find more creative ways to make your commutes faster and smoother. As Vice Chair of the Orange County Transportation Authority (OCTA), I am in a unique position to help fix our roads for a better commute. I will also support capacity projects like the widening of freeways and arterial streets to promote safe and efficient movement wherever possible. I have supported strong investment in traffic signal synchronization projects, to help traffic flow and improve air quality. As Mayor of La Habra, I have supported adding bike lanes where it makes sense, particularly along abandoned or little used rail rights of way. I am eager to connect the OC Loop and connect North Orange County to major trails including the Whittier Greenway Trail, which will reach La Habra within a few years.