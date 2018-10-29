Spitzer: Defending The Public’s Right to Know

The ‘Public’s Right to Know’ has come into question in the past regarding the disclosure of an anonymous donor to the County. I have and always will vote against the county accepting anonymous money because I believe we should strengthen transparency in government and remove the veil of secrecy that some use to buy political influence.

I’ve carried this philosophy throughout my career and I always act as an advocate for transparency. That’s why the politicians don’t want me to be DA – because I’ve got nothing to hide and I’m beholden to no one except the people of Orange County.

Orange County is not safe. Felons released early. Reckless “Sober” living “homes”. Vagrancy is everywhere!

Per the California Attorney General, crime is up: Rape (25%); Robbery (29%); Murder (8%); Assault (17%); Burglary (8%); Auto- theft (37%). Orange County has the highest stolen property rate in Southern California!

Voters trust me—Orange County Supervisor; California State Legislator; School Board Trustee; Reserve Police Officer; High School Teacher.

As a former Deputy District Attorney, I’ve prosecuted thousands of felonies: Hardcore-gangs, sex-offenders, human-trafficking, drunk drivers who kill, animal cruelty. Prosecutors voted me “Outstanding Prosecutor”. I’ve chaired 122 trials (92% conviction). As a former assistant District Attorney, I’ve managed line prosecutors.

I will end prosecutor malpractice like the “snitch scandal” in the Seal Beach massacre and “not guilty” verdicts of the homeless man beaten to death in Fullerton. Victims must get justice.