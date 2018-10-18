The World Affairs Council is Hosting Bill Kristol on October 22 in Newport Beach

PRESS RELEASE

IRVINE, California- The WORLD AFFAIRS COUNCIL OF ORANGE COUNTY (WACOC) has organized a special dinner event and conversation with neoconservative commentator andpreeminent “Never Trumper” William Kristol on “America’s Role in the World and at Home Under President Trump,” to take place on Monday, October 22nd, 2018, 5:30 PM to 8:30 PM at The Pacific Club in Newport Beach.

Bill Kristol is founder and editor of The Weekly Standard, an influential journal of politics and ideas based in Washington, D.C. He is also a columnist for The New York Times, a regular panelist on Fox News, CNN, and MSNBC.

Before starting the Weekly Standard in 1995, Mr. Kristol led the Project for the Republican Future, which helped shape the strategy behind The Republican Party’s 1994 congressional victory. Prior to that, Mr. Kristol served as chief of staff to Vice President Dan Quayle during the first Bush Administration, and to Education Secretary William Bennett under President Reagan.

Before coming to Washington in 1985, Mr. Kristol was on the faculty of Harvard University’s Kennedy School of Government (1983-1985) and the Department of Political Science at the University of Pennsylvania (1979-1983). Mr. Kristol received both his A.B. (1973) and Ph.D. (1979) from Harvard University.

EVENT: MONDAY, OCTOBER 22ND 2018

The Pacific Club, 4110 MacArthur Blvd. Newport Beach 5:30 PM to 8:30 PM Registration information.