Voice of OC Partnering with New York Times and KPCC on Election Events

0 Shares Email

Voice of OC is partnering with the New York Times and KPCC on two election-related events titled “Blue Wave, Red Tide or Purple Haze?”

The first, election preview event is at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 30, at Chapman University.

No election in Orange County history has garnered so much national and regional attention. To cap this exciting political season, we are presenting a pre-election forum with the journalists who have been on the front lines every day.

The discussion will offer a pro’s analysis of the polling, pundits and politicos before the November 6 vote and the audience will have an opportunity to ask questions. The panel includes:

Norberto Santana Jr. Voice of OC Publisher

Adam Nagourney, New York Times Los Angeles Bureau Chief

Mary Plummer, KPCC Senior Political Editor

Seats are very limited so please RSVP to Meg Waters TODAY to reserve your seat.

When you RSVP we will send you more information on the location at Chapman and parking.