Voter Registration Deadline is Monday, October 22nd

Heavy volume of new registrations indicates strong interest in the election

SANTA ANA, CA – October 20, 2018 – The deadline to register to vote in the November 6, 2018 General Election is Monday, October 22, 2018. Online voter registration is available, which allows new voters to complete the entire process online at ocvote.com/registration. Paper registration forms can be obtained at the Registrar of Voters, post offices, libraries and city halls.

“Orange County has had 140,000 registrations since the 2018 June Primary,” said Neal Kelley, Registrar of Voters. “This is historic and exciting, but we want to ensure that everyone that wishes to participate is given the opportunity to do so”, he continued.

WHEN: Deadline is Monday, October 22, 2018 at 11:59 p.m.

Citizens that wish to register or vote at the Registrar of Voters during extended business hours (8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.) may do so in their lobby. Online registration is open until 11:59 p.m.

WHERE: 1300 South Grand Avenue , Bldg. C Santa Ana, California Corner of Grand Avenue and McFadden

HOW: Any eligible citizen may register to vote by visiting the Registrar of Voters office, or online at ocvote.com/registration

If an individual misses the deadline they can still register and vote at any of our early Vote Center locations, or in the Registrar of Voters’ office in Santa Ana up to and on Election Day.

