Around the World in 60 Minutes With Retiring Congressman Ed Royce

IRVINE, California- The WORLD AFFAIRS COUNCIL OF ORANGE COUNTY (WACOC)has organized a special dinner and conversation with retiring Congressman Ed Royce to take place on Monday, December 3rd, 2018, from 5:30 PM to 8:30 PM at The Resort at Pelican Hill in Newport Coast. Congressman Royce will take us “Around the World in 60 Minutes.” This event will provide Congressman Royce with the opportunity to reflect on his years in office and to give his take on the challenges and opportunities our country faces in the years ahead.

U.S. Representative Ed Royce serves California’s 39th Congressional District, which encompasses parts of Orange, Los Angeles, and San Bernardino Counties.

Since January 2013, Ed has served as Chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee. He is one of our nation’s foremost representatives to foreign governments around the world, and is a strong advocate for American foreign policy. Immediately prior to becoming Chairman of the Committee, Ed served as Chairman of the Subcommittee on Terrorism, Nonproliferation, and Trade and a member of the Subcommittee on Asia and the Pacific.

Ed has a strong history of public service. He authored the nation’s first anti-stalker law as a California State Senator and versions of his bill have been adopted in all 50 states. He was also the legislative author and campaign co-chairman of California’s Proposition 115, the Crime Victims/Speedy Trial Initiative, approved by the voters in 1990. He has been a strong proponent for victims’ rights. He wrote and passed the Interstate Stalking Punishment and Prevention Act in 1996. The law makes it a federal crime to pursue a victim across state lines and enables law enforcement to intervene before violence occurs. Royce was active in passing AMBER Alert legislation in 2003, and legislation in 2004 to enhance rights for victims of crime.

EVENT: MONDAY, DECEMBER 3RD 2018

The Resort at Pelican Hill, 22701 S. Pelican Hill Road, Newport Coast 5:30 PM to 8:30 PM