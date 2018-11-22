Are You Looking For Something To Do For The Holidays?

0 Shares Email

There are so many ways to celebrate the coming holidays in Orange County that you’ll have a tough time settling on what to do. For the traditionally minded, there’s no shortage of options: South Coast Repertory’s sumptuous production of “A Christmas Carol” is now in its 39th year or your choice of “Nutcracker” performances.

But look at the endless variations to the tried-and-true. If you want to celebrate in ways that are Irish, Mexican, choral, celestial, religious, secular, pet-oriented, tree-oriented, Jewish, cartoonish, messianic or Mathis-y, there’s an option for you. Our well-populated list covers every corner of our decked-out county and every conceivable taste and preference.

Friday, Nov. 23 – Sunday, Dec. 16

The Holiday Gem

The GEM Theater, 12852 Main Street, Garden Grove

$26 – $45

Santa Claus, his tap dancing elves and a cast of talented performers bring the joy and music of the holiday season to life in a family-friendly holiday review.

Saturday, Nov. 24 – Monday, Dec. 24

A Christmas Carol

South Coast Repertory, 655 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa

Starting at $30

Recapture the spirit of an old-fashioned Christmas with SCR’s version of the Dickens classic with Hal Landon Jr. as Ebenezer Scrooge.

Monday, Nov. 26 @ 8 p.m.

An Irish Christmas

Irvine Barclay Theater, 4242 Campus Drive, Irvine

$36-$49

“An Irish Christmas” features an award-winning cast of Irish dancers, led by Riverdance principal dancer Caterina Coyne, world champion dancer Tyler Schwartz, and Connor Reider (The Chieftains).

Friday, Nov. 30 @ 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Visual Arts Winter Market

Orange County School of the Arts, Dance Music Science Center, 906 N. Main St., Santa Ana

Free to attend

OCSA visual arts conservatory students, alumni and staff vendors sell a variety of hand-crafted items including candles, home and garden decor, calendars, hand-painted and printed T-shirts, and more.

Friday, Nov. 30 @ 5 p.m. & 8 p.m.

A Child Is Born

Segerstrom Center for the Arts, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa

Starting at $18

Millennial Choirs & Orchestras presents A Child Is Born. Features hundreds of musicians, including the youth choirs, their Grand Chorus, and their Symphony Orchestra.

Friday, Nov. 30 @ 7 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Stargazing Night

Heritage Museum of Orange County, 3101 W. Harvard St., Santa Ana

Free

Enjoy the beautiful night skies at the Heritage Museum of Orange County. Wear warm clothes and view the heavens through telescopes brought by volunteer astronomers! Remember to bring a flashlight.

Friday, Nov. 30 – Sunday, Dec. 9 @ 7:30 p.m.

Once Upon a Christmas Time

Vanguard University Lyceum Theater, 55 Fair Dr., Costa Mesa

$16 – $19

It is Christmas Eve and Princess Aubrianna is awaiting her wedding the next day – to a man she’s never met! She meets a handsome young man that challenges her as well as charms her. What will she do on her wedding day? Will she choose duty or love? Suitable for ages 6 and older.

Saturday, Dec. 1 @ 12 p.m. – 2 p.m.

Pet Photos with Santa

Heritage Museum of Orange County, 3101 W. Harvard St., Santa Ana

$10 donation

Celebrate the holiday season with Barks of Love and “Santa Paws” to make a special holiday memory. The $10 donation grants you access to download your photos. All proceeds benefit Barks of Love and Heritage Museum of Orange County.

Saturday, Dec. 1 @ 2 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Holly Berry Tea

Heritage Museum of Orange County, 3101 W. Harvard St., Santa Ana

$38 plus a service fee

The Heritage Museum of Orange County hosts a holiday themed Victorian Tea set inside of the historic Kellogg House.

Saturday, Dec. 1 @ 3 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.

Out of Darkness, Light!

Segerstrom Center for the Arts, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa

$25 – $40

Concordia University Irvine’s annual Christmas Concert tradition makes a debut appearance at the Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall. Concordia’s critically-acclaimed choirs, handbells and orchestra perform.

Saturday, Dec. 1 @ 7 p.m.

Joy to the World

Garden Grove United Methodist Church, 12741 Main Street, Garden Grove

$20

Westminster Chorale hosts its annual Winter Concert which includes classic carols and a holiday sing-a-long.

Saturday, Dec. 1 @ 8 p.m.

Carols by Candlelight

Our Lady Queen of Angels Catholic Church, 2100 Mar Vista Dr, Newport Beach

$25-$70

A small group of Pacific Chorale’s talented singers hails the Christmas season in this candlelit evening of reverent, meditative, and transcendent musical wonder.

Sunday, Dec. 2 @ 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Posadas Miniondas

Heritage Museum of Orange County, 3101 W. Harvard St., Santa Ana

Free

Posadas Miniondas Viva La Tradicion “Por Amor a Mexico”! Kermes, craft sale, games, prizes, entertainment, live music at the Heritage Museum of Orange County.

Sunday, Dec. 2 @ 5 p.m.

Balboa Bay Resort Tree Lighting

Balboa Bay Resort, 1221 West Coast Highway, Newport Beach

Free to attend

Orange County School of the Arts’ performance ambassadors, MONTAGE!, perform at the Balboa Bay Resort’s annual tree lighting ceremony. The show takes place near the Balboa Bay Club’s Christmas tree, with a view of Newport Harbor.

Sunday, Dec. 2 @ 7 p.m.

Dr. Bobby Rodriguez – Latin Jazz Christmas

Irvine Barclay Theater, 4242 Campus Drive, Irvine

$35-$100

Grammy nominee Bobby Rodriguez is a first-rate jazz trumpeter and a dynamic leader of jazz and Latin ensembles. Concert includes the salsa-drenched “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” to the bolero-infused “Silent Night” and “The Christmas Song.”

Sunday, Dec. 2 – Tuesday, Dec. 4 @ 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Hooray for Hanukkah

Pretend City Children’s Museum, 29 Hubble, Irvine

Cost included with admission

Spin the dreidel and light the menorah at Pretend City. Little ones learn about Hanakkah through fun activities, traditions, games, and art.

Thursday, Dec. 6 – Friday, Dec. 7 @ 7 p.m.

Winter Solstice Dance Celebration

Orange County School of the Arts, Dance Music Science Center, 906 N. Main St., Santa Ana

$13 – $18

Orange County School of the Arts’ commercial dance conservatory performs their winter concert.

Thursday, Dec. 6 – Saturday, Dec. 8 @ 8 p.m.

Holiday Classics: Nutcracker Sweet

Segerstrom Center for the Arts, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa

Starting at $25

The Pacific Symphony presents a reimagining of the traditional Tchaikovsky classic with Duke Ellington’s interpretation of “The Nutcracker” will jazz up your holiday. Enjoy reinvented favorites like “Sugar Rum Cherry” and “Dance of the Floreadors.”

Friday, Dec. 7 – Saturday, Dec. 8 @ 8 p.m.

55th Annual Holiday Wassail Concert

Musco Center for the Arts, 415 North Glassell, Orange

$10 – $25

Holiday season favorites performed by the Chapman University Singers, University Choir and Women’s Choir along with music performed by The Chapman Orchestra.

Friday, Dec. 7 – Sunday, Dec. 23

A Charlie Brown Christmas

Chance Theater, 5522 E. La Palma Ave., Anaheim

Starting at $26

Charlie Brown and his friends discover the real meaning of Christmas in this live action version of the television holiday animated classic.

Saturday, Dec. 8 @ 7 p.m.

Newport Harbor Lutheran Church, 798 Dover Drive, Newport Beach

Sunday, Dec. 9 @ 3 p.m.

St. Wilfrid of York Episcopal Church, 18631 Chapel Lane, Huntington Beach

Nun That I Know Of: An Unconventional Convent Christmas

$15 – $30

This holiday concert by the Orange County Women’s Chorus is a “sister act” of music written, performed, or inspired by nuns. Hear works by Mendelssohn, Cozzolani, Tavener, Szymko, and more.

Sunday, Dec. 9 @ 3 p.m.

Songs of Winter

Lake Forest Sun and Sail Club, 24752 Toledo Way, Lake Forest

$15

The Festival Singers present an afternoon celebrating the Winter Solstice, Hanukkah, and Christmas with in a variety of festive and colorful musical arrangements.

Sunday, Dec. 9 @ 3 p.m.

Handel’s “Messiah”

Segerstrom Center for the Arts, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa

$43 – $215

The Pacific Symphony and the Pacific Chorale present a beloved holiday tradition, Handel’s celebrated oratorio — with its blazing trumpets, thundering timpani and spectacular “Hallelujah!” chorus.

Sunday, Dec. 9 @ 7 p.m.

Johnny Mathis Christmas Concert

Segerstrom Center for the Arts, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa

$79 – $159

Johnny performs some of his greatest Christmas hits and personal favorites.

Sunday, Dec. 9 – Monday, Dec. 24

Festival Ballet’s “The Nutcracker”

Irvine Barclay Theater, 4242 Campus Drive, Irvine

$42 – $55

Guest artists from major ballet companies join Festival Ballet’s version of “The Nutcracker.” Some select performances also include a pre-show tea party.

Monday, Dec. 10 @ 8 p.m.

Vanguard Christmas Fantasia

Segerstrom Center for the Arts, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa

$25 – $60

Vanguard University’s nationally-known, vocal and instrumental ensembles ring in the Christmas season with beloved carols and musical masterpieces.

Tuesday, Dec. 11 @ 6:45 p.m.

Sounds of the Season

Segerstrom Center for the Arts, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa

$20 – $45

Fountain Valley High School vocal music program, featuring it’s 7 high school choral ensembles, the Fountain Valley Singers (middle school program) and an alumni choir performs “Sounds of the Season.” This holiday spectacular will be accompanied by a 60-piece full professional orchestra.

Wednesday, Dec. 12 @ 8 p.m.

Fiesta Navidad Mariachi Los Camperos

Segerstrom Center for the Arts, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa

$29 – $89

The Grammy Award-winning Mariachi Los Camperos returns to Segerstrom Center with an evening filled with music and dance.

Wednesday, Dec. 12 – Wednesday, Dec. 23 @ 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Christmas Countdown

Pretend City Children’s Museum, 29 Hubble, Irvine

Cost included with admission

Each day leading up to Christmas, Pretend City will “unwrap” a new holiday activity at the museum!

Thursday, Dec. 13 @ 7 p.m.

Live! at the Museum – The Celtic Consort of Hollywood

Laguna Art Museum, 307 Cliff Drive, Laguna Beach

Free to museum members or with museum admission

Soprano Christina Linhardt along with the Celtic Consort of Hollywood perform seasonal songs for Live! at the Museum presented by Laguna Beach Live!.

Thursday, Dec. 13 – Friday, Dec. 14 @ 7 p.m.

HoliDAZE

Orange County School of the Arts, Dance Music Science Center, 906 N. Main St., Santa Ana

$10

OCSA’s musical theatre conservatory’s holiday concert features performances by students in all grades. The first act is performed by the conservatory’s a cappella caroling group OCSA Unplugged. The second act features seventh and eighth grade Musical Theatre students in a holiday music review.

Thursday, Dec. 13 – Saturday, Dec. 22

Journey to Christmas

PYLUSD Performing Arts Center, 1651 Valencia Ave., Placentia

$30 – $35

Musical Theatre Orange County debuts a heartfelt Christmas musical. The story opens with a celebration of traditional modern-day family gatherings, then travels back to the first Christmas in a contemporary, theatrical style.

Thursday, Dec. 13 – Sunday, Dec. 23

Christmas Cabaret

Vanguard University Lyceum Theater, 55 Fair Dr., Costa Mesa

$16 – $19

American Coast Theater Company’s brand new variety style cabaret. This song and dance show will highlight sacred and popular Christmas folk tunes.

Friday, Dec. 14 @ 7 p.m.

Comfort and Joy

Newsong Church, 1010 W. 17th St., Santa Ana

$10 – $12

Orange County School of the Arts’ classical voice conservatory choral ensembles sing holiday classics. Traditional carols, a broad range of vocal solos, as well as barbershop and holiday-inspired jazz selections highlight the concert, which proves to be the conservatory’s most popular offering each year.

Friday, Dec. 14 @ 7:30 p.m.

Michael Feinstein

Musco Center for the Arts, 415 North Glassell, Orange

$50 – $85

Michael Feinstein makes his Musco Center debut by bringing music from the Great American songbook. His Musco Center appearance will include pop standards along with a selection of holiday favorites.

Friday, Dec. 14 – Saturday, Dec. 15 @ 8 p.m.

Christmas with Jackie Evancho

Segerstrom Center for the Arts, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa

$46 – $205

Teenage superstar Jackie Evancho joins the Pacific Symphony to perform some of the most memorable classics of the season, including hits from her holiday album “Someday at Christmas.”

Friday, Dec. 14 – Sunday, Dec. 16 @ 7 p.m.

The Ultimate Nutcracker

IVC Performing Arts Center, 5500 Irvine Center Drive, Irvine

$28 – $33

This holiday crown jewel by Maple Youth Ballet features award-winning choreography, a life-size gingerbread house, Swarovski crystal curtain and a spectacular Christmas tree that grows to 55 feet.

Friday, Dec. 14 – Sunday, Dec. 23

Every Christmas Story Ever Told and Then Some

Cabrillo Playhouse, 202 Avenida Cabrillo, San Clemente

$15 – $20

Instead of performing Charles Dickens’ beloved holiday classic for the umpteenth time, three actors decide to perform every Christmas story ever told — plus Christmas traditions from around the world, seasonal icons from ancient times to topical pop-culture, and every carol ever sung.

Friday, Dec. 14 – Sunday, Dec. 23

American Ballet Theatre’s “The Nutcracker”

Segerstrom Center for the Arts, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa

$29 – $219

“This ‘Nutcracker’ is cracking good!” raved the New York Post when American Ballet Theatre premiered this holiday favorite. This producation boasts a cast of more than 100 performers.

Saturday, Dec. 15 @ 7 p.m. & 9 p.m.

The Beautiful Day – Kurt Elling Sings Christmas

Segerstrom Center for the Arts, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa

$69 – $79

Grammy Award-winning jazz vocalist Kurt Elling performs holiday songs including traditional selections and less familiar works.

Sunday, Dec. 16 @ 7 p.m.

Night of Wonder

Segerstrom Center for the Arts, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa

$15 – $30

Celebrate Christmas with The Salvation Army’s carol concert! This concert features a world class 30 piece brass band, a 120 member choir, a 100 member children’s choir and American stage and movie actor, Obba Babatundé.

Sunday, Dec. 16 @ 7 p.m.

A Southern California Christmas

Musco Center for the Arts, 415 North Glassell, Orange

$25 – $55

The second annual tradition as more than 150 performers from across Southern California – musicians, singers, dancers – bring you a holiday spectacular packed full of your favorite carols.

Tuesday, Dec. 18 @ 7:30 p.m.

Holiday Organ Spectacular

Segerstrom Center for the Arts, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa

$15 – $79

Thursday, Dec. 20 @ 7 p.m.

Film Night: Pee-Wee’s Playhouse Christmas Special

Laguna Art Museum, 307 Cliff Drive, Laguna Beach

$5 – $7

Laguna Art Museum screens “Pee-Wee’s Playhouse Christmas Special,” the star-studded holiday extravaganza based on the Saturday-morning television program.

Thursday, Dec. 20 @ 8 p.m.

Holidays with The 5 Browns

Segerstrom Center for the Arts, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa

$30 – $168

Five Steinway pianos fill the concert hall stage as the widely celebrated quintet of piano-playing siblings known as The 5 Browns perform beloved holiday music from Bach, The Nutcracker, A Charlie Brown Christmas, and Leroy Anderson (Sleigh Ride).

Saturday, Dec. 22 – Sunday, Dec. 23

‘Tis The Season

Segerstrom Center for the Arts, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa

$29 – $140

Pacific Chorale joins forces with Pacific Symphony and the Southern California Children’s Chorus for a holiday concert tradition.

Sunday, Dec. 23 @ 5:30 p.m.

Anaheim Ballet’s “The Nutcracker” with Symphony Irvine

City National Grove of Anaheim, 2200 E Katella Ave, Anaheim

Starting at $25

The holiday season comes to life in Anaheim Ballet’s version of “The Nutcracker,” the heartwarming tale of Clara and her Nutcracker Doll who changes her woeful winter into a fanciful feast in Candyland.

Paul Hodgins and Heide Janssen are editors for the Arts & Culture section of Voice of OC. They can be reached at phodgins@voiceofoc.org and hjanssen@voiceofoc.org.