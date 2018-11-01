0 Shares Email

Media Advisory Contact: Katherine Mielke

For Immediate Release kmielke@newportbeachca.gov

949-717-3816

What: Holiday Magic Show featuring Mark Gibson

When: Saturday, December 8, 3 p.m.

Where: Crean Mariners Branch Library, 1300 Irvine Avenue, Newport Beach

Cost: Admission is free. Seat is on a first-come, first-served basis. All ages.

HOLIDAY MAGIC AT CREAN MARINERS BRANCH LIBRARY

The Crean Mariners Branch Library will ring in the holiday season with family fun at a holiday magic show on Saturday, December 8 at 3 p.m. Magician Mark Gibson will amaze audience members of all ages with magic, slight of hand and mind reading entertainment.

Mark Gibson is a talented magician/mentalist from Orange County who holds the record of being the Youngest Magician ever to perform at the world famous Magic Castle in Hollywood. In fact, Mark has been featured for six consecutive years in The Magic Castle Showcase, “The Future Stars of Magic Week,” where the best and the brightest upcoming stars of magic perform for an entire week at The Magic Castle. Blending the art of sleight of hand, psychology, comedy, and phenomenal skill, Mark is able to create a show that leaves audiences spellbound and amazed.

Admission is free. Seating is first-come, first-serve, based on room capacity. The event is funded by generous donations from the Friends of the Library. For more information, please contact the Library at 949-717-3800, option 2, or visit the website at www.newportbeachlibrary.org.

