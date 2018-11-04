“Songs and Stories”, an Intimate Evening of Music with Melanie Taylor and Terry Wollman Benefiting CREER Comunidad y Familia

0 Shares Email

The following is a press release from an organization unaffiliated with Voice of OC. The views expressed here are not those of Voice of OC. Voice of OC posts press releases to provide readers with information directly from organizations. We do not edit or rewrite press releases, and encourage readers to contact the originator of a given release for more information. To submit a press release for Arts & Culture, email hjanssen@voiceofoc.org

BENEFIT FOR OUR CHILDREN – CREER COMUNIDAD Y FAMILIA – Thursday, November 8th, 2018 features song stylists Terry Wolman and Melanie Taylor appearing at the San Juan Capistrano Golf Club/Sports Bar 32120 San Juan Creek Road. Doors open at 6:00 PM.

An exciting evening with two of So. CA best performers. “Songs and Stories”, an intimate evening of music with Melanie Taylor and Terry Wollman benefiting CREER. In addition to Concert Only tickets. VIP tickets are available Includes concert admission, 2 wine or beer tickets, Pasta Bar dinner ticket and artist CD.

Ticketing & Information at Eventbrite.com or at the door.

Creer_music_benefit.eventbrite.com

CREER Information: Angeles Ceballos (714) 788-8339 or Rosario Rowell (714) 788-7404

“CREER offers our local children the opportunity to believe in themselves and succeed.”

Please be part of our special evening.

Website: www.creer.org

You Tube: www.youtube.com/creercommunidadyfamilia

CREER – P.O. Box 1347, San Juan Capistrano, California 92693

ABOUT CREER COMMUNIDAD Y FAMILIA (501 (c) (3) non profit grass roots community volunteer organization in San Juan Capistrano. Year round tutoring programs (Afterschool Tutoring and Homework Club) for children include Math, Reading and Comprehension, Writing, Science, Spanish, Drawing, Music and Arts and Crafts.

CREER VALUES

Believing in the power of the human spirit

Believing in the power of the community

Believing all goals and dreams are achievable