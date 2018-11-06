First National Tour of ‘Hello, Dolly!’ Coming to Segerstrom Center for the Arts

0 Shares Email

The following is a press release from an organization unaffiliated with Voice of OC.

RELEASE DATE November 5, 2018

“The best show of the year. ‘Hello, Dolly!’ must not be missed.” – NPR, David Richardson

“This ‘Dolly!’ is classic Broadway at its best.” – Entertainment Weekly, Maya Stanton

“It is, in a word, perfection.” – Time Out New York, Adam Feldman

TONY AWARD®-WINNING BROADWAY LEGEND

BETTY BUCKLEY

STARS IN FIRST NATIONAL TOUR OF

HELLO, DOLLY!

THE TONY AWARD®-WINNING BEST MUSICAL REVIVAL

COMES TO SEGERSTROM CENTER FOR THE ARTS JANUARY 22 – 27

COSTA MESA, CA – The producers of HELLO, DOLLY!, the 2017 Tony Award®-winning Best Musical Revival, are proud to announce that this universally acclaimed production starring Broadway legend Betty Buckley comes to Segerstrom Center for the Arts January 22 – 27, 2019 as part of its first National Tour. NPR calls this HELLO, DOLLY! “the best show of the year!” and the Los Angeles Times said that it, “distills the mood-elevating properties of the American musical at its giddy best.”

Winner of four Tony Awards ®, including Best Musical Revival, director Jerry Zaks’ “gorgeous” new production (Vogue) is “making people crazy happy!” (The Washington Post). Breaking box office records week after week and receiving unanimous raves on Broadway, this HELLO, DOLLY! pays tribute to the original work of legendary director/choreographer Gower Champion – hailed both then and now as one of the greatest stagings in musical theater history. Rolling Stone calls it “a must-see event. A musical comedy dream. If you’re lucky enough to score a ticket, you’ll be seeing something historic. Wow, wow, wow, indeed!”

Tickets to HELLO, DOLLY! start at $29 and are on sale at SCFTA.org, by calling (714) 556-2787 and at the Box Office at 600 Town Center Drive in Costa Mesa. For inquiries about group ticket savings for 10 or more, please call the Group Services office at (714) 755-0236. The 2 p.m. performance on Saturday, January 26, 2019 will include audio description, open captioning and sign-language interpretation. The Center offers many services for patrons with disabilities including removable wheelchair locations, binoculars and assistive listening devices. To learn more visit SCFTA.org/accessibilityinformation.

Led by four-time Tony Award®-winning director Jerry Zaks and choreographed by Tony Award® winner Warren Carlyle, the entire creative team of the Broadway production is reprising their roles for this National Tour of HELLO, DOLLY!, including four-time Tony Award® winner Santo Loquasto (Scenic & Costume Design), six-time Tony Award® winner Natasha Katz (Lighting Design), Tony Award® winner Scott Lehrer (Sound Design), Andy Einhorn (Music Direction), Tony Award® winner Larry Hochman (Orchestrations), Tony Award® winner Don Pippin (Vocal Arrangements), David Chase (Dance Arrangements), and Telsey + Company (Casting).

HELLO, DOLLY! began performances on Broadway on March 15, 2017, and officially opened on April 20, 2017. Having broken the record for best first day of ticket sales in Broadway history, the box office record at the Shubert Theatre twelve times, and shattering The Shubert Organization’s all-time record 10 times, the production ended its historic Broadway run on August 25, 2018.

For more information, visit www.hellodollyonbroadway.com

Segerstrom Center for the Arts applauds its corporate partners including Kia Motors America, Official Automotive Partner; Omaha Steaks International, Official Fine Food Retailer; and United Airlines, Official Airline. Spectrum Reach is the Media Partner of the Broadway and Curtain Call Series.

Segerstrom Center for the Arts is an acclaimed arts institution as well as a beautiful multi-disciplinary cultural campus. It is committed to supporting artistic excellence on its stages, offering unsurpassed experiences, and to engaging the entire community in new and exciting ways through the unique power of live performance and a diverse array of inspiring Programs.

Previously called the Orange County Performing Arts Center, Segerstrom Center is Orange County’s largest non-profit arts organization. In addition to its six performance venues, Segerstrom Center is also home to the American Ballet Theatre William J. Gillespie School, where students ages 3 – 14 are taught by acclaimed teachers utilizing the renowned ABT National Training Curriculum in studios utilized by the world’s greatest dancers and choreographers.

The Center presents a broad range of programming for audiences of all ages, including international ballet and dance, national tours of top Broadway shows, intimate performances of jazz and cabaret, contemporary artists, classical music performed by renowned chamber orchestras and ensembles, family-friendly programming, free performances open to the public from outdoor movie screenings to dancing on the plaza and many other special events.

The Center’s education programs are designed to inspire young people through the arts and reach hundreds of thousands of students each year. In addition to the presenting and producing institution Segerstrom Center for the Arts, the 14-acre campus also embraces the facilities of two independently acclaimed organizations: Tony Award®-winning South Coast Repertory and a site designated as the future home of the Orange County Museum of Art.

Segerstrom Center for the Arts is also proud to serve as the artistic home to three of the region’s major performing arts organizations: Pacific Symphony, the Philharmonic Society of Orange County and the Pacific Chorale, who contribute greatly to the artistic life of the region with annual seasons at Segerstrom Center for the Arts.

HELLO, DOLLY!

Segerstrom Center for the Arts – Segerstrom Hall

600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa, CA

January 22 – 27, 2018

Tuesday – Friday at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday at 2 and 7:30 p.m.

Sunday at 1 and 6:30 p.m.

The 2 p.m. performance on Saturday, Saturday, January 26, 2019 will include audio description, open captioning and sign-language interpretation.

Tickets – Start at $29

In person – The Box Office

600 Town Center Drive

Costa Mesa, CA 92626

Open 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. daily

Online – SCFTA.org

Phone – (714) 556-2787

Open 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. daily

Group Sales – (714) 755-0236

Open 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Monday-Friday

Information provided is accurate at the time of printing but is subject to change. Segerstrom Center for the Arts is a public, non-profit organization. “Segerstrom Center for the Arts” is a registered trademark.

