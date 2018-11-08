0 Shares Email

THE LAGUNA PLAYHOUSE YOUTH THEATRE PRESENTS

GODSPELL

Music and Lyrics by Stephen Schwartz

Book by John-Michael Tebelak

Musical Direction by Diane King Vann

Choreography by Miss Care’n Chato

Directed by Casey Garritano

Performances Begin Friday, November 9 at the Laguna Playhouse!

November 7, 2018…Laguna Beach, CA… Prepare Ye for the Broadway hit! Laguna Playhouse Youth Theatre is proud to present the Tony-nominated musical GODSPELL, Directed by Casey Garritano with Choreography by Miss Care’n Chato and Musical Direction by Diane King Vann.

In this timeless tale of building a community, friendship, loyalty, and love, a small group of disciples helps Jesus tell a variety of parables through song, dance, and a heaping dose of humor. Boasting a score with chart-topping songs by Stephen Schwartz (Wicked), including Billboard chart’s pop single hit “Day by Day,” GODSPELL is a sensation that continues to touch audiences!

The Laguna Playhouse Youth Theatre presents this amazing musical live on-stage beginning Friday, November 9 through Sunday November 11 at the Laguna Playhouse Moulton Theatre, 606 Laguna Canyon Rd. in Laguna Beach.

The cast of GODSPELL features adult and youth actors from the Laguna Beach and Orange County including; April Dauterive, Sharon Jewell, Jeremiah Lussier,

Bradley Miller, Erika Richards, Maeve Riley, Kyle Short, Katie Baker, Tatiana Cloobeck, Finn Flanagan, Carlos Jimenez, Carson Kubelun, Elijah Lobpz, Emma Peets, Charlee Rubino, Izzy Saunders, Nathan Schrodt, Caleb Smith and Lyndsey Stradwick.

ABOUT THE SCHEDULE AND PRICING

GODSPELL will perform on Friday, November 9 at 7:30pm; Saturday November 10 at 1pm & 6pm; Sunday, November 11 at 1pm & 6pm at the Laguna Playhouse, 606 Laguna Canyon Road in Laguna Beach.

Tickets range from $18 – $25 and can be purchased online at www.lagunaplayhouse.com or by calling (949) 497-ARTS (2787). Group discounts are available by calling 949-497-2787 ext. 229. Prices subject to change.

The box office is open Mondays – Saturdays: 11a.m. to 5 p.m. (open until show time on performance days); Sundays: 11a.m. – 4p.m.

Founded in 1920, the historic Laguna Playhouse is one of the oldest continuously-operating not-for-profit theatres on the West Coast and is proud to be an active participant in the celebrated Laguna Beach arts community. From classic plays and musical comedies to the current off-Broadway smash, cutting edge and traditional music exhibitions, dance festivals and stand-up comedy performances, Laguna Playhouse brings the magical experience of the performing arts direct to over 80,000 patrons each season.

Laguna Playhouse educational programming includes year-round classes, productions by and for children and teens (Youth Theatre) and is one of the few companies in the region that offer a curriculum-based professional theatre-touring program, TheatreReach, which aligns with the California State Standards for literature, history and performing arts curriculum.

Laguna Playhouse has been recognized in 2017, 2016 and 2015 as one of Orange County Register’s “Best of OC” in the category of Live Theatre, and has been recognized by OC Hotlist in their “Best Theatre Group” winning first place in 2017 and 2016. The Laguna Playhouse has featured many talented performers on stage, including Ed Asner, Leslie Caron, Hershey Felder, Harrison Ford, Melanie Griffith, Val Kilmer, Gregory Harrison, Dan Lauria, Hal Linden, Wendie Malick, Rita Rudner, Charles Shaughnessy, French Stewart, Loretta Swit, and Bette Davis.

Learn What’s Going On at www.lagunaplayhouse.com.