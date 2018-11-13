0 Shares Email

For Immediate Release:

November 1, 2018

Lori Atkins 714.319.3189

news@mtoc.org

Musical Theatre Orange County Premieres “Journey to Christmas”

(Placentia, CA) Musical Theatre Orange County (MTOC) debuts a magical, heartfelt Christmas musical, Journey to Christmas. Founders of MTOC, Lori and Mitch Atkins, along with their family created this show in order to provide families a way to experience the holiday in a whole new way. The show opens with a celebration of traditional modern-day family gatherings, then travels back to the very first Christmas. Journey to Christmas premieres on December 13, 2018 at the PYLUSD Performing Art Center in Placentia, Ca.

Mitch Atkins, 28-year Disney Imagineer veteran, Wonder-Worx owner and Artistic Director of MTOC is an expert in the entertainment industry and knows how important it is to tell the story in a creative and inspiring way. “We wanted to bring to the stage something very different. A show that not only brought the heartwarming feelings of gathering with family and friends, but also told the backstory of why we gather in the first place. The show we created is a beautiful, modern

way of giving our audience that gift, tied up in a ribbon of love,” explained Mitch.

Director Britany Callahan shares her vision, “I believe Journey to Christmas is everything you crave during the holiday season. It has been such a pleasure to create and bring to life a show that will become a new holiday tradition for this generation and beyond.”

Journey to Christmas, is a passion project for the Atkins family. Shows such as, Beauty & the Beast, Little Mermaid, Hairspray and many others helped them develop a reputation of superior quality productions. Designed for all generations to come together, this new production brings the first Christmas story to life in a contemporary and theatrical style. Two-time Emmy award winning Dancing with the Stars Lighting Designer, Matthew Cotter, will be creating vibrant, stunning and artistic video imagery with animation support by Colby Nordberg.

Broadway actor, Gerry Kenneth from 13 The Musical, performs the role of Joseph and recording artist Jaalene Deleon, is playing the role of Mary. American blues rock guitarist, singer and song writer Kid Ramos, is a featured live musician. He has released four solo albums on Black Top and Evidence Records. Johnny Ramos, who recently released a rockabilly album with Jaalene Deleon, will be featured on vocals and guitar during the Rockin Medley.

“We knew we had the skills and access to the people with the right talents to create this new show which fills a void in Orange County,” explained Lori Atkins, Producer, “we are blessed with incredibly gifted dancers, singers and musicians to tell this story.”

Journey to Christmas runs December 13 – Dec 22nd, 2018 at the PLYUSD Performing Arts Center, 1651 Valencia Avenue, Placentia, CA 92870.

Tickets are available at MTOC.org. Group discounts and accessible seating (with companion tickets) are available through the box office. Show length is 2 hours with a 15-minute intermission. Ticket pricing ranges from $30-$35.

Box office phone number is: 714-637-0186.

Musical Theatre Orange County is a 501c3 non-profit organization. Our Goal is to produce family oriented musical theatre with a superior production value. We will give young actors the chance to learn from, and be directed by working industry personnel, and the opportunity to perform in a professional theatre environment. It shall be inclusive for all those involved. We shall strongly encourage theatre etiquette, a sense of teamwork and fun.

