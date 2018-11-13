Laguna Playhouse Offers Free Tickets to Military and Veteran Families

0 Shares Email

LAGUNA BEACH, CALIF – November 12, 2018 – Today, Laguna Playhouse announced a new ticket program that will provide complimentary tickets for veterans and their families.

On this Veterans Day, Laguna Playhouse honors the courageous men and women who have valiantly served our country to protect and defend our freedom. As a testament to our deep gratitude, we are pleased to welcome veterans and active service members to the Playhouse for entertaining, uplifting and educational live theatre experiences. Through our new outreach program, TheatreHope, the Playhouse offers free tickets to military and veteran families for performances at Laguna Playhouse. This opportunity is available year-round, and often includes a backstage tour along with an opportunity to meet Playhouse actors and staff during interactive “stage talks” following select performances.

Laguna Playhouse thanks O.L. Halsell Foundation, S.L. Gimbel Foundation, and the Peter and Ginny Ueberroth Family Foundation for their support of this program.

“We are thankful to the many veterans in our community that have served their country with valor and we would like to show our appreciation to these brave men and women and their families through this new program,” said Doug Vogel, Director of Development for Laguna Playhouse.

Founded in 1920, the historic Laguna Playhouse is one of the oldest continuously-operating not-for-profit theatres on the West Coast and is proud to be an active participant in the celebrated Laguna Beach arts community. From classic plays and musical comedies to the current off-Broadway smash, cutting edge and traditional music exhibitions, dance festivals and stand-up comedy performances, Laguna Playhouse brings the magical experience of the performing arts direct to over 80,000 patrons each season.

Laguna Playhouse educational programming includes year-round classes, productions by and for children and teens (Youth Theatre) and is one of the few companies in the region that offer a curriculum-based professional theatre-touring program, TheatreReach, which aligns with the California State Standards for literature, history and performing arts curriculum.

Laguna Playhouse has been recognized in 2017, 2016 and 2015 as one of Orange County Register’s “Best of OC” in the category of Live Theatre, and has been recognized by OC Hotlist in their “Best Theatre Group” winning first place in 2017 and 2016. The Laguna Playhouse has featured many talented performers on stage, including Ed Asner, Leslie Caron, Hershey Felder, Harrison Ford, Melanie Griffith, Val Kilmer, Gregory Harrison, Dan Lauria, Hal Linden, Wendie Malick, Rita Rudner, Charles Shaughnessy, French Stewart, Loretta Swit, and Bette Davis.

