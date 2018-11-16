0 Shares Email

PACIFIC CHORALE ANNOUNCES SINGER AUDITIONS FOR 2019–2020 SEASON

Chorale seeks volunteer singers to perform at Segerstrom Center for the Arts’

Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall and other Southern California venues

Costa Mesa, CA – Pacific Chorale, resident chorus at Segerstrom Center for the Arts, today announced upcoming auditions for prospective volunteer singers. Auditions will be held January 20–26, 2019 by prior appointment only. Prospective singers are requested to visit Pacific Chorale’s web site at pacificchorale.org/auditions to learn about the audition process, then to submit their information via the online form provided to schedule an audition time. Rehearsals for the fall begin in September, although singers are also encouraged to participate in Pacific Chorale’s Festival Chorus in August 2019. The 140-voice ensemble will present its own concert season at the Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall conducted by Artistic Director Robert Istad, as well as appearing as the guest chorus in several performances presented by Pacific Symphony.

While applications are being accepted for both volunteer and paid positions with Pacific Chorale, this year’s auditions are primarily focused on proficient volunteer singers. Volunteer members of the Chorale hail from a broad range of backgrounds and career fields, but share a love for and extensive experience performing choral music. Volunteers have the opportunity to participate in both self-produced and contracted engagements calling for larger groups of singers. Pacific Chorale members enjoy a wide variety of challenging and stimulating repertoire and performance opportunities, including world and West Coast premieres and guest appearances with prominent ensembles and artists.

ABOUT ROBERT ISTAD

Dr. Robert Istad has served as Pacific Chorale’s Artistic Director since July 1, 2017. He has prepared choruses for many of the world’s leading orchestral conductors, and has been featured on a number of recordings including The John Williams Collection on Sony Classical and Nostos: The Homecoming of Music on Yarlung Records. He continues in his role as Professor of Music, Director of Choral Studies, California State University, Fullerton. He is also serving as the President of the California Choral Directors Association and was recently elected to the board of directors of the national choral industry’s association, Chorus America.

ABOUT PACIFIC CHORALE

Pacific Chorale has delighted national and international audiences with concerts of great choral music performed at the highest musical standards since 1968. Under the artistic leadership of Robert Istad, the organization produces a series of concerts each year at the Segerstrom Center for the Arts, where it serves as the sole resident choir. The mission of Pacific Chorale is to inspire our community through artistry and innovation in choral music performances and education programs.

Pacific Chorale is recognized for exceptional artistic expression, preserving and performing classical choral music as well as stimulating American-focused programming. Pacific Chorale presents a substantial performance season of its own and is sought regularly to perform with the nation’s leading symphonies. Pacific Chorale has infused an Old World art form with California’s hallmark innovation and cultural independence, developing innovative new concepts in programming, and expanding the traditional concepts of choral repertoire and performance. The organization boasts over 30 world premieres and has released 14 self-produced recordings.

In addition to its long-standing partnership with Pacific Symphony, with whom Pacific Chorale made its Carnegie Hall debut in April 2018, the Chorale has performed with such renowned American ensembles as the Los Angeles Philharmonic, the Boston Symphony, the National Symphony, San Diego Symphony, Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra, Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra, and Musica Angelica.

Pacific Chorale has also toured extensively to more than 19 countries in Europe, South America and Asia, and has collaborated with the London Symphony, the Munich Symphony, L’Orchestre Lamoureux and L’Orchestre de St-Louis-en-l’Île of Paris, the National Orchestra of Belgium, the China National Symphony, the Hong Kong Sinfonietta, the Estonian National Symphony, and the Orquesta Sinfonica Nacional of Argentina.

