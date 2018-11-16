Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts Welcomes Smokey Robinson

0 Shares Email

November 15, 2018

Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts Welcomes Back Grammy Legend Smokey Robinson on Sat., December 29, 8:00 PM

CERRITOS, CA – Grammy-winning legend Smokey Robinson returns to the Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts (CCPA) on Saturday, December 29, 8:00 PM. Purchase tickets, which start from $100, at the CCPA Ticket Office, cerritoscenter.com, or by calling (562) 916-8500.

In an evening of timeless hits, SMOKEY ROBINSON performs the iconic hits that made him a legend, such as Just to See Her and The Tracks of My Tears.

During the course of his longstanding career in music, Robinson has amassed more than 4,000 songs and continues to thrill sold-out audiences around the world with his high tenor voice, impeccable timing, and profound sense of lyric. The Los Angeles Times raved, “[He makes] music with enough grace and passion to transcend any era.”

Once pronounced by Bob Dylan as America’s “greatest living poet,” Robinson has amassed a long list of honors during his career. A recipient of the Grammy Living Legend Award, NARAS Lifetime Achievement Award, Kennedy Center Honors, and the National Medal of Arts Award, Robinson has been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the Songwriters’ Hall of Fame. Howard University and the Berklee College of Music honored him with a Doctor of Music degree.

A native of Detroit, Michigan, a teenage Robinson founded The Miracles, which was the first vocal group signed by Berry Gordy for Motown. Robinson’s Shop Around became Motown’s first No. One hit on the R&B singles chart. The Miracles also climbed music charts with You’ve Really Got a Hold on Me, Ooo Baby Baby, Going to a Go-Go, More Love, Tears of a Clown, and I Second That Emotion. Robinson was recently honored with the City of Detroit’s “Award of Recognition.”

Robinson also wrote and produced hits for other Motown greats, including The Temptations, Mary Wells, Brenda Holloway, and Marvin Gaye. Iconic hits that Robinson penned include The Way You Do the Things You Do, My Girl, Get Ready, You Ain’t That Peculiar, and My Guy. During his solo career, the crooner garnered more success with Just to See Her, Quiet Storm, Cruisin’, and Being With You.

For tickets or more information, call (562) 916-8500 or go to cerritoscenter.com.

