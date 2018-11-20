MenAlive Announces a Benefit Concert for the Bridges Youth Program

0 Shares Email

The following is a press release from an organization unaffiliated with Voice of OC. The views expressed here are not those of Voice of OC. Voice of OC posts press releases to provide readers with information directly from organizations. We do not edit or rewrite press releases, and encourage readers to contact the originator of a given release for more information. To submit a press release for Arts & Culture, email hjanssen@voiceofoc.org.

For Press Inquiries, contact: Dean McCleskey, Marketing Director • 562.305.7278 • marketing@ocgmc.org

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

MENALIVE GIVES BACK: A Benefit Concert

In support of #GivingTuesday and OC Human Relations Presented by MenAlive – Orange County Gay Men’s Chorus

Orange County, CA—On November 27, 2018, #MenAliveGivesBack to our community on #GivingTuesday by hosting a Benefit Concert for the Bridges Youth Program of OC Human Relations, a non-profit organization based in Santa Ana, CA that works with local schools to build safe and welcoming campus environments that are respectful of diversity. Their work aligns with MenAlive’s passion for creating unity through music and building bridges to the public at large.

This One-Night-Only Benefit Concert will begin at 7PM at Church of the Foothills located at 19211 Dodge Ave. Santa Ana, CA 92705. MenAlive would like to invite everyone to attend this unique live event where MenAlive will be previewing a selection of songs from our upcoming holiday concert, MERRY & BRIGHT (performing November 30th and December 1st at the Irvine Barclay Theatre), and to shine a spotlight on how OC Human Relations supports and contributes to our community.

For more information about MenAlive’s #GivingTuesday campaign, Bridges Youth Program – OC Human Relations, and our #MenAliveGivesBack Benefit Concert, please go to www.ocgmc.org.

FAST FACTS / CALENDAR LISTING

Event: MenAlive Gives Back: A #GivingTuesday Benefit Concert

Supporting Bridges Youth Program • OC Human Relations Presented by MenAlive – Orange County Gay Men’s Chorus Bob Gunn, Artistic Director

Time: Tuesday, November 27, 2018 at 7pm

Location: Church of the Foothills

19211 Dodge Ave. Santa Ana, CA 92705

Admission: Accepting Donations for Bridges Youth Program • OC Human Relations

ABOUT MENALIVE

A 501(c)(3) nonprofit, MenAlive’s mission is “Through music, men’s voices unite as a vehicle to entertain, educate, bring healing, joy, community and build bridges to the public at large.” Founded in 2001 by former Artistic Director Rich Cook, MENALIVE has quickly grown into one of Orange County’s largest choruses and continues to be an active and respected partner in the Southern California arts scene. Since its first rehearsal in September 2001, MENALIVE has grown from 13 singers to more than 150+ singers, staff, and volunteers.

Now in its 18th Season, MENALIVE continues to produce full-scale productions that combine song, dance, and theatrics to provide shows of enormous popular appeal for all ages and backgrounds. The Chorus performs a wide range of musical styles including classical, jazz, gospel, traditional, contemporary, musical theatre, and popular hits. During its 18-year history, several major and noted guest stars have joined MENALIVE in performance over the years, including Michael Feinstein, Debbie Reynolds, Ruta Lee, Ben Vereen, Sam Harris, Leslie Jordan, David Burnham, Alec Mapa, Nikki Blonsky, Broadway legend Bernadette Peters, and, of course, the one and only Liza Minnelli.

Additional information: ocgmc.org.

