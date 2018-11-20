OC Women’s Chorus Announces Their Concert ‘Nun That I Know Of: An Unconventional Convent Christmas’

0 Shares Email

The following is a press release from an organization unaffiliated with Voice of OC.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Media Contact: Eliza Rubenstein | Artistic Director

(949) 451-8590 | eliza@ocwomenschorus.org

ORANGE COUNTY WOMEN’S CHORUS ANNOUNCES NUN THAT I KNOW OF: AN UNCONVENTIONAL CONVENT CHRISTMAS

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 8 AT 7:00 PM

Newport Harbor Lutheran Church in Newport Beach

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 9 AT 3:00 PM

St. Wilfrid of York Episcopal Church in Huntington Beach

LAGUNA HILLS, CA – November 20, 2018 Our holiday concert is a “sister act” of music written, performed, or inspired by nuns! Hear works by Mendelssohn, Cozzolani, Tavener, Szymko, and more, featuring a special appearance by cellist Karen Linkletter. Trust us—this music is so beautiful, you’ll want to make it a habit.

The concerts will take place at Newport Harbor Lutheran Church, 798 Dover Drive, Newport Beach on Saturday, December 8, 2018 at 7:00 p.m. and at St. Wilfrid of York Episcopal Church, 18631 Chapel Lane, Huntington Beach on Sunday, December 9, 2018 at 3:00 p.m. Please join us for a reception after each performance.

Tickets are available for general admission, $30; seniors (65+), $25; and students with ID, $15. Discounts are available for groups and members of Newport Harbor Lutheran and St. Wilfrid of York. Purchase season tickets and save as much as 33%! Visit www.ocwomenschorus.org or call (949) 451-8590 to purchase tickets or for more information! Tickets will be available at the door.

BIOS

Founded in 1997, the Orange County Women’s Chorus is now in its 21st season as one of the region’s top amateur ensembles. The chorus was named a 2014 Outstanding Arts Organization by Arts Orange County, was a prizewinner in July 2015 at the International Musical Eisteddfod (festival) in Llangollen, Wales, and participated in the Carnegie Hall premiere of Kirke Mechem’s Songs of the Slave in New York City in June 2017 under the baton of Eliza Rubenstein.

Eliza Rubenstein, Artistic Director and Conductor, is also the Director of Choral and Vocal Activities and Chair of the Music Department at Orange Coast College, and the Artistic Director of the Long Beach Chorale and Chamber Orchestra. She currently serves on the Board of the California Choral Directors’ Association as the editor of Cantate. She studied choral conducting at the Oberlin Conservatory of Music before moving to California to earn her master’s degree at UC-Irvine.

Sarah Hughes, in her sixth season as the OCWC’s Assistant Director, is a 2011 graduate of the Conservatory of Music at Chapman University in Orange, CA. She holds a Bachelor of Music degree in music education with an emphasis in voice and a Master of Arts degree in teaching from Chapman University. Sarah teaches elementary music in the Fountain Valley Unified School District.

Janelle Kim (piano) received a Bachelor’s and a Master’s degree from California State University-Fullerton in piano performance. Besides maintaining a busy private piano studio, she is a staff pianist, vocal coach, and music instructor at Orange Coast College.

Mikaela Curtis (conducting intern) has a Bachelor of Music degree in music education from Biola University with an emphasis in vocal studies. She served as the student conductor for the Biola Women’s Choir, and as vice-president, social chair, and soprano section leader for the Biola Chorale. Mikaela teaches K-6 vocal music in the Garden Grove Unified School District.