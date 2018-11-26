Laguna Plein Air Painters Assoc. ‘Art & Nature’ Award Winners Announced

0 Shares Email

The following is a press release from an organization unaffiliated with Voice of OC. The views expressed here are not those of Voice of OC. Voice of OC posts press releases to provide readers with information directly from organizations. We do not edit or rewrite press releases, and encourage readers to contact the originator of a given release for more information. To submit a press release for Arts & Culture, email hjanssen@voiceofoc.org.

P. O. Box 4109, Laguna Beach, CA 92651 (949) 376-3635 info@lpapa.org

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE November 23, 2018

The Laguna Plein Air Painters Association

“Art & Nature” Award Winners Announced

The Laguna Plein Air Painters Association (LPAPA) celebrated the beauty of nature with its annual “Art & Nature” juried art exhibit of paintings that capture nature and the natural landscapes. The exhibit was presented at the Forest & Ocean Gallery, 480 Ocean Avenue in Laguna Beach, October 29 – November 12, 2019, and featured 45 original paintings created by 33 LPAPA Member Artists. A total of 118 original works of art were showcased in the expanded online gallery show. The award winning artists were announced during a well attended Gallery Reception on November 10th and included the 1st Place Award for “On Golden Marsh” by Camille Przewodek, 2nd Place Award to Larry Cannon for “Irresistible Force”, 3rd Place Award for “That’s What I Thought” by Mary Christie, plus Honorable Mention Awards were given to Nanette Briers for her painting “Golden Hour” and to Esther Engelman for “Nature’s Simplicity”.

Save the date Saturday January 7, 2019, for LPAPA’s next gallery reception to celebrate LPAPA’s next art show titled “Town & Country”, an annual juried art show celebrating the landscape where the cities meet the pastures.

LPAPA was founded in 1996 to help preserve Laguna’s rich landscape painting heritage and the tradition of plein air painting. LPAPA is one of the most highly respected art associations in the world with a growing roster of more than 500 local, national and international artist members. In addition to providing opportunities for established and emerging artists to show their work in our world-renowned art colony, LPAPA has a strong commitment to education aimed to inspire the future generations of plein air painters.

For further details about LPAPA’s award winning artists, please visit: https://lpapa.org/award-winners-gallery/

Gallery Location & Hours:

LPAPA in Residence at Forest & Ocean Gallery

480 Ocean Avenue

Laguna Beach, CA 92651

Tues thru Fri & Sun 11am-5pm; Sat 10am-6pm; Closed Mondays

For more information: info@lpapa.org or (949) 376-3635

LPAPA.org