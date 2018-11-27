2 Shares Email

For immediate release

Contact: Ashley Duree, 714-490-6150

Anaheim Ballet offers Nutcracker treat to Anaheim youth

Anaheim Mayor Tom Tait may not be a trained ballet dancer, but he’ll be the first person onstage Tuesday, November 27, at the City National Grove of Anaheim as he kicks off Anaheim Ballet’s Nutcracker Suite bus-in performance for 1,000 Anaheim Elementary School District students. “It’s great for these students to see that our city leaders believe that the arts are important to the community,” says Anaheim Ballet Artistic Director Sarma Lapenieks Rosenberg.

This Nutcracker Suite performance features Anaheim Ballet dancers in Candyland, where international good will ambassadors from China, Spain, Russia, Arabia, England and Italy come together to dance and celebrate the heroin’s victory of good over evil. A spirited question and answer session follows the performance, with several students coming up onstage to try their hand at ballet steps and partnering.

Support from Disneyland, Macy’s, Aetna and the Anaheim Elementary School District helps these students experience a live performance of Tchaikovsky’s classic Nutcracker. No tablets, no smartphones, no video games, just real time athletic artistry and accomplishment onstage. For the past eight years 1,000 students have left the theater animated and inspired, and just a little surprised that they were excited by ballet. Snow falls from above as the students exit, a little more magic to take home.

Anaheim Ballet also presents the full-length Nutcracker ballet with Symphony Irvine on Sunday, December 23, 12:30pm and 5:30pm at the City National Grove of Anaheim. Beautiful snowflakes, athletic Russian dancers, menacing mice and bouncing bon-bons make this performance an inspirational must-see for the whole family.

Tickets to the December 23 performances are available at the City National Grove of Anaheim Box Office, www.AXS.com, or 714-712-2700.

Founded in 1997, Anaheim Ballet is the resident nonprofit ballet company for the city of Anaheim. For more information visit www.AnaheimBallet.org or call 714-490-6150.

Photo credit: Todd Lechtick