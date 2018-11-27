Laguna Playhouse Presents ‘The Skivvies: I Touch My Elf’

2 Shares Email

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

PRESS CONTACT: David Elzer, 818-508-1754 davidelzer@me.com

LAGUNA PLAYHOUSE presents

A Special, Stripped Down to the Abs Holiday Event!

THE SKIVVIES: I TOUCH MY ELF

Monday, December 10 & Tues., December 11 at 7:30pm at Laguna Playhouse in Laguna Beach!

With Special Guest Appearances by JackBenny, MadTV’s Nicole Parker, Jason Feddy, “Wicked” star Emma Hunton and more!

November 26, 2018…Laguna Beach, CA…Laguna Playhouse brings back last year’s sensation in an all new outrageous holiday event, THE SKIVVIES: I TOUCH MY ELF. THE SKIVVIES: I TOUCH MY ELF will perform two performances only – Monday, December 10 & Tuesday, December 11 at 7:30pm at Laguna Playhouse, 606 Laguna Canyon Road in Laguna Beach.

Broadway’s Lauren Molina and Nick Cearley return to the Laguna Playhouse for two nights of the most outrageous holiday show of the season. This undie-rock, comedy pop, award-winning duo perform stripped down, mashed up versions of holiday favorites and more. Expect to see ukulele, electric cello and an array of zany instruments as well as many special guest artists performing along with, and some even in their own “Skivvies.”

ABOUT THE SCHEDULE AND PRICING

Special Guest Appearances (Subject to Change):

Guests confirmed for both shows:

JackBenny

Nick Adams

Scott Barnhardt

Heath Calvert

Lauren Elder

Jason Feddy

Emma Hunton

Heidi Miller

Dylan Mulvaney

Nicole Parker

Anita Tony (Josh Skidmore)

Additional guests for 12/10

Seamus Dever

Brett Ryback

Kirsten Vangsness

Tickets range from $51.00 – $56.00 and can be purchased online at www.lagunaplayhouse.com or by calling (949) 497-ARTS (2787). Group discounts are available by calling 949-497-2787 ext. 229. Prices subject to change.

The box office is open Mondays – Saturdays: 11a.m. to 5 p.m. (open until showtime on performance days); Sundays: 11a.m. – 4p.m.

For more information on all shows and programming visit www.lagunaplayhouse.com. LAGUNA PLAYHOUSE is located at 606 Laguna Canyon Road in Laguna Beach.

To schedule press interviews, photos or press comps, please contact David Elzer/DEMAND PR at 818/508-1754 or by e-mail at davidelzer@me.com.

Founded in 1920, the historic Laguna Playhouse is one of the oldest continuously-operating not-for-profit theatres on the West Coast and is proud to be an active participant in the celebrated Laguna Beach arts community. From classic plays and musical comedies to the current off-Broadway smash, cutting edge and traditional music exhibitions, dance festivals and stand-up comedy performances, Laguna Playhouse brings the magical experience of the performing arts direct to over 80,000 patrons each season.

Laguna Playhouse educational programming includes year-round classes, productions by and for children and teens (Youth Theatre) and is one of the few companies in the region that offer a curriculum-based professional theatre-touring program, TheatreReach, which aligns with the California State Standards for literature, history and performing arts curriculum.

Laguna Playhouse has been recognized in 2018, 2017, 2016 and 2015 as one of Orange County Register’s “Best of OC” in the category of Live Theatre, and has been recognized by OC Hotlist in their “Best Theatre Group” winning first place in 2017 and 2016. The Laguna Playhouse has featured many talented performers on stage, including Ed Asner, Leslie Caron, Hershey Felder, Harrison Ford, Melanie Griffith, Val Kilmer, Gregory Harrison, Dan Lauria, Hal Linden, Wendie Malick, Rita Rudner, Charles Shaughnessy, French Stewart, Loretta Swit, and Bette Davis.

Learn What’s Going On at www.lagunaplayhouse.com.