Irvine Barclay Announces Hawaiian Master’s Series

0 Shares Email

The following is a press release from an organization unaffiliated with Voice of OC. The views expressed here are not those of Voice of OC. Voice of OC posts press releases to provide readers with information directly from organizations. We do not edit or rewrite press releases, and encourage readers to contact the originator of a given release for more information. To submit a press release for Arts & Culture, email hjanssen@voiceofoc.org.

Press Contact:

Christopher Trela

ArtsPR

O: 714.708.3119

C: 714.317.3771

ctrela@artspr.org

IRVINE BARCLAY THEATRE

PRESENTS

2019 HAWAIIAN MUSIC MASTERS SERIES

Kuana Torres Kahele Band: January 11

Kalani Pe’a: February 8

Henry Kapono Band: March 21

Irvine, CA – Nov. 5 – Tickets are now on sale for the Irvine Barclay Theatre’s Hawaiian Music Masters Series featuring some of the best musicians working in Hawai’i today.

These artists bring their cultural traditions as they showcase the amazing range and diversity of Hawaiian music currently played in the islands.

“The Hawaiian Music Series has been an important part of Barclay programing for over 20 years,” says Irvine Barclay Theatre President Jerry Mandel. “It is one of our most popular series. We bring a wide range of Hawaiian music but all is authentic and representative of that art form. Our audiences are enthusiastic and frankly love the music. We are pleased to provide this series to our patrons.”

Subscribe to all three concerts and save 10 percent over single ticket prices.

Friday, January 11 at 8 p.m.

Kuana Torres Kahele Band

Presented by Irvine Barclay Theatre

Tickets: $36/$46/$100

Kuana Torres Kahele is an innovator and trendsetter who expands the boundaries of Hawaiian music with his rich vocals and enduring lyrics. In 2011, he stepped out as a solo performer after over 15 years with the legendary Hawaiian super-group Na Palapalai. Kuana’s debut release, Kaunaloa, went on to sweep every major award that year.

Recognized and praised as one of the leading living Hawaiian composers, he writes from his own experiences and weaves poetic imagery throughout his captivating melodies.

Friday, February 8 at 8 p.m.

Kalani Pe’a

Presented by Irvine Barclay Theatre

Tickets: $36/$46/$100

With his distinctive vocal range and a gift for composing soulful Hawaiian songs, Kalani Pe’a is one of Hawai’i’s brightest new stars. His 2017 debut album, “E Walea,” won the Grammy Award for Best Regional Roots Music Album, making Kalani the first Hawaiian recording artist to ever win in the category. His latest album, “No ‘Ane’i” (“We Belong Here”), was released in 2018.

Influenced from an early age by classical and R&B music, Kalani blends his soothing melodies and powerful ballads with hauntingly gorgeous harmonies and resonant lyrics—creating a musical style all his own, delivered with the passion, poetry and soul of Hawai’i.

Kalani attended Colorado Mesa University (Mesa State College) from 2001-2007 and received his bachelor’s degree in Mass Communications, and has background in early childhood education. He was a preschool teacher at Kamehameha Preschools in Kona on the Big Island of Hawai’i for four years, and recently departed his position as a Hawaiian resource coordinator at Kamehameha Schools- Kealakūlia on Maui to pursue his music full-time.

Thursday, March 21 at 8 p.m.

Henry Kapono & the Dukes on Sunday Band

Presented by Irvine Barclay Theatre

Tickets: $36/$46/$100

Called “one of the great island songwriters of his generation,” Henry Kapono is a Hawaiian music legend. Joined by his Duke’s on Sunday Band, Kapono celebrates the laid-back island rock of Cecilio & Kapono (C&K), the group that rocketed him to fame in the 1970s, alongside songs from his newest CD, “Welcome 2 My Paradise.”

Kapono, a Grammy nominee and a multiple Na Hoku Hanohano (Hawaiian Grammy) award winner, was inducted into the Grammy Museum in 2017 (for his work with C&K) and has been at the creative forefront of contemporary Hawaiian music throughout his career. From soul-stirring romantic ballads and cherished songs of the land to enduring island party tunes, Kapono’s songs have become beloved classics of contemporary Hawaiian music.

Irvine Barclay Theatre

Box Office: (949) 854-4646

www.thebarclay.org

4242 Campus Drive, Irvine, CA 92612

Since opening its doors in 1990, Irvine Barclay Theatre has emerged as one of California’s most imaginative performing arts showcases. A unique collaborative venture among the City of Irvine, the University of California, Irvine, and the private sector, the theatre has a reputation for wide-ranging programming in the fields of contemporary dance, music, and theater arts.

Performances take place in the 756-seat Cheng Hall, renowned for its intimate atmosphere and superb acoustics.

Irvine Barclay Theatre is an independent non-profit organization established twenty years ago as an innovative public-private partnership with the vision of creating a unique performing arts venue. The private sector, the City of Irvine and the University of California, Irvine – combined funding and land to achieve a long-standing mutual goal.

The partners created Irvine Barclay Theatre to showcase top quality artists, to provide a superior facility for local and regional arts groups, and to enhance UCI’s educational mission, particularly the programs generated by its School of the Arts. The theatre building is named for Mr. Richard Barclay, an area philanthropist, who provided the leading gift for the theatre’s construction. The theatre auditorium is named for Dr. George and Arlene Cheng, also area philanthropists. Among artists, it is a venue of choice when performing in southern California.