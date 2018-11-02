Chaffee: Running to Make a Difference

0 Shares Email

I am running to make a difference and to bring leadership to the Orange County Board of Supervisors. I believe good government should be based on quality of life. This includes access to healthcare, public safety concerns, early childhood education, good roads and transportation, a livable wage, affordable housing, and good paying jobs.

These are the issues I want to address as your County Supervisor:

Homelessness. Homelessness is a crisis facing Orange County. It must be solved countywide on a fair sharing basis. For the past five years I have served as Fullerton’s representative on homelessness. I have worked alongside community groups such as Pathways of Hope to address our homelessness crisis. The Bridges at Kraemer place and the Fullerton Armory are homeless shelters that I personally worked on.

As your Supervisor, I plan to find long-term solutions. I am urging the County to lease or purchase the 184-acre State owned Fairview Developmental site with the Mental Health Services act money the County currently has on hand. Fairview can then be utilized to house homeless people and provide holistic services such as mental health and social services. If Fairview is not an option, this funding may be used to form public-private partnerships to provide housing and services. At the same time, we must protect our residents from unfortunate encounters with homeless persons. I will work with the other Supervisors and local leaders to resolve this crisis.

Public Safety. I have long advocated the community policing model where residents and police work together to report and prevent crime. Community policing involves creating a trusting relationship between residents and police. It is important to stand behind our police and Sheriff’s departments to ensure they are equipped with the tools they need to perform their job successfully.

Fiscal Responsibility. The 4th District currently does not receive its fair share of funding especially for parks and open space. I will fight to ensure the 4th District gets its fair share of funding. As your Supervisor, I will make sure taxpayer money is spent responsibly. I am committed to making Orange County more fiscally transparent.

Open Space. Clean air, water and open space are essential to our well-being. The 4thDistrict needs more open space and parks. For more than a decade, I have fought tirelessly to save the Coyote Hills in Fullerton. Sadly, my requests for funding from the County for preserving Coyote Hills were turned away. I want to change that! As a certified SCUBA diver, I have seen the tragic effects of global warming on our ocean habitat. We must fight global warming and protect our earth! I will fight to protect our environment and create more open space in the 4th District.

Affordable Housing. Orange County is one of the most expensive places to live in California. For far too long Orange County has not had enough affordable housing. As Special Projects Manager for the City of Anaheim, I worked with non-profit developers to build affordable housing. I have the knowledge and experience to create more affordable housing. I will bring this knowledge and experience to the Board of Supervisors.

Livable Wage. An important part of quality of life is having a good paying job that can support your family. Recently, the Board of Supervisors turned down $96 million of State funding to give domestic workers, who care for our elderly, a modest raise and stimulate the local economy. As your Supervisor, I will support policies that promote good paying jobs and economic opportunities for both residents and businesses.

I am pleased to have the endorsement of the Democratic Party of Orange County, Orange County Young Democrats, Latinx Young Democrats of Orange County, and North Orange County Democrats.

I am honored to have the support of the following organizations who represent working families throughout Orange County: Orange County Fire Authority, Orange County Employees Association, United Domestic Workers, Orange County Labor Federation, Teamsters Local 925, Los Angeles and Orange County Building Trades, Orange County Attorney’s Association, Nation Union of Healthcare Workers, Retired American Postal Workers Union, and Retired Orange County Employee Association.

I am proud that fellow Democrats such as Congresswoman Loretta Sanchez (ret.), State Senator Kevin De Leon, Assemblywoman Sharon Quirk-Silva, Anaheim Councilmember Dr. Jose Moreno,La Habra School Board TrusteeIda MacMurray, Anaheim Union School District Trustee Al Jabbar, Centralia Elementary School District Trustee Connor Traut, Fullerton High School District Trustee Andy Montoya, and Fullerton School District Trustee Jeanette Vazquez. (partial list)

I’m ready to work for the people of Anaheim, Brea, Buena Park, Fullerton, La Habra, Placentia as your 4th District Supervisor. Together we can make Orange County an even better place to live, work and play.

I would be honored to have your vote on November 6.

For more information check out: www.chaffeeforsupervisor.com

Follow me on Facebook at Doug Chaffee for O.C. Supervisor

And on Twitter at: Doug Chaffee for supervisor

Doug Chaffee attended Fullerton Union High School and graduated from Northwestern University with a JD degree. Doug has practiced Law in Fullerton for over 40 years and is a proud supporter of the Boys and Girls club. Currently, Doug is serving as the Mayor of Fullerton for the second time.

