November 13, 2018

Orange County District Attorney Elect Todd Spitzer Transition

John S. Thomas – Senior Advisor

Jennilee Brown – Communications Director/Spokesperson

DA-ELECT SPITZER ANNOUNCES TRANSITION LEADERSHIP TEAM

ORANGE COUNTY – November 13 – D.A.-elect Todd Spitzer announced the leadership team that will assist him during his transition to Orange County District Attorney, tapping several advisors who will help select advisory committee members and other leadership as he prepares for his first term in office. Mr. Rackauckas has graciously granted senior executive staff permission to work with DA-Elect Spitzer and his transition team to ensure a smooth transition occurs for the incoming administration.

D.A.-elect Todd Spitzer said, “I’m proud to announce today the leadership of our transition team. Together we will ensure this is a productive phase drawing on the knowledge of experts from every issue group to set our agendas and priorities for the first term.”

Chairman Shawn Nelson gave the following statement, “Over the coming days we will announce the full advisory committee and work with our partners in the criminal justice community to help facilitate a smooth transition to office.”

Todd Spitzer’s senior transition leadership team is as follows:

Chair, Shawn Nelson

Orange County Supervisor Shawn Nelson has been named Chairman of Spitzer’s senior transition leadership team. Nelson built a successful litigation firm, and was elected to three terms as Councilman and Mayor of Fullerton before serving on the Orange County Board of Supervisors with multiple terms as acting Chairman.

Vice Chair, Patrick Dixon

Former Los Angeles County Assistant District Attorney Patrick Dixon was named Vice Chair. Dixon is a thirty-seven year career prosecutor and trial attorney who served as Assistant District Attorney for almost two years, and as a member of the District Attorney’s executive staff supervised over 370 deputy district attorneys, and managed 16 trial divisions that handled complex, high-profile and capital cases.

Executive Director, Melanie Eustice

Spitzer’s Supervisorial Chief of Staff Melanie Eustice will be the transition team’s Executive Director. Eustice has worked directly for over twenty elected officials at the state and local levels of government. She has extensive government affairs experience holding the positions of Budget Analyst, Public Information Officer, Campaign Manager and Assistant to the City Manager.

Senior Advisor, John Thomas

Thomas will serve as Senior Advisor to the transition team. Thomas was the Chief Strategist for the Spitzer campaign and specializes in strategy consulting for local and federal political campaigns nationwide as well as corporations, ballot measures, non-profits and universities. He has lead and served in a senior leadership capacity of numerous transition efforts for local, state and federal elected officials.

Communications Director, Jennilee Brown

Brown, Vice President of Operations for Thomas’ communications firm and consultant for Spitzer’s campaign, will be the Communications Director. She specializes in campaign management, communications and strategic oversight.

Supervisor Todd Spitzer has dedicated his life to keeping families safe and was inspired to dedicate his career to public service as an Orange County Supervisor and former California State Assembly Member. A champion for public safety, Supervisor Spitzer is recognized as an expert on security issues, whose reputation as an advocate for victims’ rights is respected nationally.

Supervisor Spitzer Chaired the ground-breaking campaign for Proposition 9, Marsy’s Law, the nation’s most comprehensive Victims’ Bill of Rights, and served as State-wide Co-Chair for Proposition 83, the nation’s toughest sex offender punishment and control law as well as Proposition 69, which requires the collection of DNA samples from all felons. Fighting to protect our community, he joint -authored Megan’s Law on the Internet, the landmark legislation requiring the release of public information related to sex offenders and as a former deputy and assistant district attorney he handled complex criminal matters while managing line prosecutors. As Third District Supervisor, he secured Orange County’s first year-round, supportive housing shelter for the homeless, established an Ethics Commission, gained passage of pension reform measures and strengthened public safety oversight by expanding the Office of Independent Review.

Spitzer earned his Bachelor’s degree from UCLA (1982), a Master’s degree in Public Policy from UC Berkeley (1989), and a Law Degree from UC Hastings School of Law (1989). While at Hastings, Spitzer was awarded the George Moscone Fellowship, for the law student dedicating his career to public service.

Spitzer is a former high school teacher and reserve police officer assigned to DUI enforcement and patrol duties. He is a doting father of a son and daughter and a dedicated husband to Judge Jamie Spitzer, Presiding Judge of the Workers’ Compensation Appeals Board.

