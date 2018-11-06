Young Kim vs. Gil Cisneros in OC’s 39th Congressional District [Latest Election Night Count]

0 Shares Email

Republican former state Assemblywoman Young Kim was ahead of Democrat and philanthropist Gil Cisneros in the race for the 39th Congressional District by 10.6 percent in early vote-by-mail ballot returns, according to the first update of votes counted after polls closed Tuesday evening.

The initial election count, updated at 8:45 p.m., showed Kim ahead 55.3 percent to 44.7 percent. In close races, the winner may not be known for days.

Editor’s Note: This article is updated after each new round of the count from election officials. The most recent update was at 8:05 p.m. See an archive below of each Voice of OC update.

The 39th district includes parts of north Orange County, and adjacent sections of Los Angeles and San Bernardino counties, which will each update the results online throughout the evening.

Click to view vote counts reported from Orange County, San Bernardino and Los Angeles counties.

The 39th Congressional district is one of four Orange County congressional races that could determine whether Democrats retake a majority in the 435-seat House of Representatives. Nationwide, national Democrats targeted two dozen Republican-held seats where voters backed Hillary Clinton over Donald Trump.

Kim and Cisneros were vying to replace retiring Rep. Ed Royce (R-Fullerton), Kim’s boss for the two decades she spent working as an Asian community liaison for the district. The 39th district is the most diverse of the four OC races, with two-thirds of the population Asian or Latino. Most Latinos in the district are Democrats, while Asian voters are considered up for grabs.

Kim, 56, served one term in the Democratic-controlled state Assembly representing the 65th Assembly district, which overlaps with the 39th. She also hosted a Korean-language radio show for several years and a talk show on the Korean language television station KBS America. Kim was born in South Korea and moved to the U.S. territory of Guam and then Hawaii, before coming to California in 1981 at the age of 19.

Cisneros, 47, a U.S. Navy Veteran and philanthropist, was a supply officer in the Navy for a decade and then a shipping manager at Frito Lay for five years. After he won $266 million in the California lottery in 2010, Cisneros and his wife started a foundation that supports higher education opportunities for Hispanic students.



ELECTION COUNT UPDATES:

[8:05 p.m. Election Day, Nov. 6]The first reported election count showed Kim with 57.1 percent to 42.9 percent and included results reported from Orange and San Bernardino counties.

[8:52 p.m. Election Day, Nov. 6] Updated with counts from Los Angeles County which showed Kim ahead 55.3 percent to 44.7 percent.

Contact Thy Vo at tvo@voiceofoc.org or follow her on Twitter @thyanhvo.